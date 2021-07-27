I stepped into the outside arena and smelled the pine shavings while the sheep bleated. It was neat to be back at the fair again. The youth were scrubbed clean as well as their animals they were about to step into the ring with as the pink skin was showing through the closely shorn four legged critters.
With smiles the youngsters took their lambs by the head and showed the judges just how pretty they could look.
I have always admired the youth who participate in 4-H. Especially those who show animals. It takes a great deal of patience to work with a cow that is cantankerous and yet they take time to gently prod and talk to the animal in general.
They have to keep their poise just like Miss America contestants, always looking at the judge while they lead their animals around the ring hen set it up so the judge can see all the legs.
It’s a true sportsman competition as one 4-Her helps another with their animal. Sometimes they have to give the cow a friendly slap on the rump to keep it going. And they are all smiling at the judge.
Now being in the ring is more than just leading a cow by the rope. You also have to know about the cow or sheep and be ready to answer any question the judge might have and the youngsters showed they were ready for the test.
I grinned as I watched J.D. Chism help a youngster in the beef show. It seems like just yesterday I took a picture of him dividing the pine shavings with a stick as he ran past me before he was old enough to get into the ring. How did he grow up so fast? He stood patiently with his own bull watching the judge a few minutes later. He has been an example to those who will follow in his footsteps.
Out on the midway the steady grind of the Ferris wheel and other rides along with the squeals of delight from the children permeated the air. Cotton candy, popcorn and hotdogs were put out the windows with a flourish while cold drinks were served to stave off the heat.
On the side of the Agri-Center building the charbroiled hamburgers were making even the smallest person hungry to try a bite, while adults were helping the youth with selling food and drinks from the 4-H concession stand.
Mamas and daddy beamed as their youngsters caught chickens, rode horses and lassoed cows and calves.
Out at the exhibit building flowers peeped from bottles while pictures adorned the walls and hand made crafts and all sorts of collections from folks who were proud to show off their hobbies. Canned goods gleamed from high shelves while fresh vegetables shined from baskets.
The fair had something for everyone and it showed in the faces from the youngest to the oldest. I hope you made it there for some of memories that last a life time.