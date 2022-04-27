I love this time of the year when the trees are green, the grass is growing and the flowers and plants begin to bloom.
We had a lawn and garden section in the paper last week and as I read the stories, I thought, I need to plant a garden.
Every year I get this urge to go dig in the dirt, plant some vegetables, build some flower beds, get flowers for containers and buy ferns for the front porch.
I do some of that but have learned that I am a fair-weather gardener.
I get excited and will start projects and quickly realize that building flower beds or getting a garden ready to plant is really hard work.
When I power through the initial getting the plants in the ground I want to be done with that.
My theory is, after all that hard work, I should be able to sit on the porch and watch the fruits of my labor flourish without any further care.
I will grab the water hose and water the plants but I am not a fan of weeding a garden or flower bed.
I tell myself I just don’t have time to spend in a garden, but truth be told I don’t like spending time doing back breaking work in the southern heat and humidity.
I am happy to plant and I’m even Ok with harvest, it is all the work in between that I am fall short.
I do like to put up my own vegetables. I stock the freezer with purple hull peas, can tomatoes and green beans. I even make my own sugar free jellies.
If I were wealthy enough to have a gardener I could have some beautiful flower beds and garden.
Until then, I will stick with buying vegetables to put up from the local farmers market and from the Amish.
If you see me at a garden center with a wagon full of plants, please remind me that I am a fair-weather gardener and that those plants do not have a chance to survive other than a few container plants and some ferns.