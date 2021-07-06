The Pontotoc County Fair and Dairy show will wrap up this Saturday, but there is still plenty to do and see before the final bull ride. From the children’s celebration Wednesday morning to exhibits, pony pulling, domino tourney and much more. So check out the events you can go to and make sure you are there to enjoy all the food, fun, and rides brought to you by the Pontotoc County Fair Association.
Family night at the Fair gets underway at 6:30 tonight. It will feature Verticle Adrenaline Motocross Ministries out of Eastland, Texas. This ministry was founded in 2000 by Bryan Jackson and family.
The ministry foundation is built on God’s Grace and the trackside service analogies are derived from a passion for His Glory and His Blessings to us, such as the great sport of Motocross. Their vision is to bring the Good News of Jesus Christ to everyone in the MX scene. They believe in one God, Creator of all things, eternally existent in three persons: Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. You don’t want to miss heart stopping Motocross actions with a message. The admission for this is a canned good for the food pantry.
The carnival opened last night and there are the prices for the rest of the week. Wednesday you can get a $20 armband to ride from 5-11 p.m. Thursday armbands are buy one get one free for $25 from 5-10 p.m. Both parties must be present when purchasing the ticket. Friday armbands are $20 for 5 p.m. until midnight. Saturday armbands are $25 for 4 p.m. until midnight.
A different rodeo company has been contracted to bring you the best Wild West action in the arena. The Bearden Rodeo Company will be bringing cowboys and cow girls from the Tristate and Southern Pro Rodeo Association tours for some heart stopping exciting rodeo action in the arena Friday and Saturday nights beginning at 8 o’ clock.
Here is a complete schedule for what will happen from Wednesday (today) through Saturday.
Wednesday, July 7
Kiddies are invited to the children’s celebration inside the Agri-Center beginning at 10 a.m. There will be fun actives and a free hot dog lunch. Afterward if you want to visit the midway armbands will be available.
At 1 p.m. there will be a livestock show exhibition and clinic.
Adults will check in textiles, household, and home canning items in the exhibit building from noon until 5:30. Please note, these will be checked out from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 3-5 p.m.
Youth and 4-H can check in their exhibits from 5-6 p.m.
The Pony pulling will get underway at the outside track at 6 p.m.
Family night at the fair with Bryan Jackson Motocross stunt shows will begin at 6:30. Admission is a canned good for the food pantry.
Thursday, July 8
Youth and 4-H will check in all exhibits, including baked goods, fruits and vegetables from 8 – 10 a.m. Baked goods, fruits and vegetables can be checked out from 4 through 6 p.m. that same day.
Please note: All other exhibits will be checked out Tuesday, July 20, 3-6 p.m. This is 12 days later so that all the premiums can be compiled.
Bow hunters archery contest will get underway in the Akers/Moorman pavilion at 7 p.m. and the youth rodeo will also begin at 7 p.m. in the arena. Registration for the youth rodeo will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Gate admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12.
Friday, July 9
Adults will check in baked foods, vegetables, fruits, flowers and plants from 9 a.m. through 12 noon. Check out of baked goods will be that same day from 4-5 p.m. and vegetable, fruits, flowers and plant check out will be Tuesday, July 20, 4-5 p.m.
Wild West Action rodeo gets underway at 8 p.m.
Evening gate admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
If you are a law enforcement officer, first responder or in the military you will be allowed to enter for $5 with a valid I.D. or if you are in uniform.
Saturday, July 10
An old fashioned domino tournament will get under in the conference room at the Agri-Center at 9 a.m.
Beef show starts at 10 a.m. with weigh in beginning at 9 a.m. in the Akers/Moorman pavilion.
Wild West Action rodeo gets underway at 8 p.m.
Evening gate admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.