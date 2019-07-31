If it has two or more moving parts, David McCord can probably fix it.
“I’ve been working on things all my life,” said McCord, 43, as he wiped grease from his hands and allowed himself a cool moment to enjoy the air-conditioner.
The rhythmic pop of an air-gun shushed from a bay, where McCord’s nephew, Lynn, was rotating the tires and changing the oil in an SUV. McCord wiped the shop rag over his forearms and the back of his neck. Old-time Gospel music issued cheerily from speakers mounted in the shop.
McCord opened his NAPA AutoCare Center in 2004, just down the road from where he, his father, and three brothers farmed corn and soybeans. McCord is ASE certified. He and his two nephews work hard, but ask any one of them about business, and they’ll all start from the same place.
“All the honor is to the Lord, and I believe he’s put me in a place to help folks,” said McCord, as he clicked the plastic keyboard, looking up a part.
McCord’s oldest brother, Chris, is pastor of a church in Nettleton, and an heir of silent prayer, as the wrenches turn, hangs in the workshop in Endville, along with Chris’s sermons, occasionally piped in over the radio.
From routine maintenance like belts, hoses, and fluids, to brakes and air-conditioners, to more extensive service like CV joints, differential repairs, and overhauls, McCord handles most automotive needs, other than rebuilding transmissions. He also buys, repairs, and resells vehicles, and does top-quality body work. McCord also carries a wide selection of tires, including Yokohama, which he said is a good, reasonably priced option.
“We’re not the cheapest around, but we’re not the most expensive, either,” said McCord, who worked in the same shop when Gene Baker owned it.
Gary Gray has been one of McCord’s loyal customers for more than a decade. When Gray moved to the area, a fellow church member recommended McCord.
“Moving to a new town I was a little skeptical of mechanics, but David has always shot me straight, and has taken excellent care of our vehicles,” said Gray, a minister on staff at Belden Baptist Church.
A Crown Victoria, a Taurus, a Sienna, and two Camrys are among the vehicles Gray has entrusted to McCord’s care.
“When I came here, I had three teenage boys going through their early driving phases, we we’ve had a parade of cars in David’s shop, and he’s always done us right—quality work and honest dealing,” said Gray. “I really like that Gospel music playing, too,” he added, laughing.
McCord’s nephew, Josh, just got married and has begun building a life for him and his bride. Working in his uncle’s shop is providing a solid foundation.
“This is just a great, Christian environment,” Josh said, 22. “We take seriously the responsibility of keeping people’s vehicles running and helping keep them safe.”
Joy Young is one of those customers who has always felt safe driving cars McCord serviced. Her Sienna van, now her RAV 4, have never left her stranded, a bit of good fortune she attributes to her trusted mechanic.
“He always checks everything thoroughly, all the belts and hoses and fluids, regardless of what kind of service he’s doing on my car,” said Young, who does a lot of traveling. “Ms. Joy has never been put down on the side of the road, thanks to David,” she said, laughing.
Young and her husband, Lanier, have purchased several of McCord’s renovated cars over the years, including a few for their grandchildren as they went off to college.
“David has kept those cars running just as if his own children were driving them,” Young said.
As Gray said, something about the Gospel music and the reverent atmosphere of McCord’s shop is just reassuring.
“I get the best feeling when I go there, and David just takes the best care of me,” said Joy Young. “I can’t give him a high enough recommendation. I believe the Lord has blessed his work, and he shares that blessing with others.”