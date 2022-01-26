INGOMAR- The Ingomar Falcons gradually pulled away in what was a tight early contest to defeat North Pontotoc 68-40 last Tuesday night.
North Pontotoc grabbed the early lead, as Joseph Spratt posted up and made a physical basket in the paint, followed by a putback of his own shot. Spratt then got to the foul line and made one of two, putting the Vikings up 5-1. Jack Denton scored inside for Ingomar, and he followed up with two free throws to tie it 5-5. The Vikings’ Nick Burchfield banked in a 3-pointer with 3:37 to go in the opening quarter, which was answered by a 3-pointer from the Falcons’ Cody Bost.
Burchfield found a cutting Aiden Tatum for a layup to push North ahead 10-8, and Ingomar’s Joseph “JoJo” Petty responded with a drive and floater. A Jordan Pitts free throw put the Vikings on top again at 11-10 before Ingomar’s Brayden Tillery got to the charity stripe on consecutive possessions, going 4-4 to give the Falcons a 14-11 edge. With 36 seconds remaining in the first Pitts drove the length of the court and dished off to Spratt for a layup, pulling North to within 14-13.
Ingomar went up 20-14 in the second quarter after a backcourt steal and runner by Breyden Bell. Tatum was fouled driving to the rim and connected with both free throws to cut it to four, but seconds later the Falcons’ Sam Huffstatler drilled a shot from downtown. Tatum continued to make plays for the Vikings. His baseline drive and reverse layup made it a 5-point game, and soon after he cut open for another layup, with Burchfield providing the assist. That basket pulled North within 24-20, but the Falcons would take control by ending the first half on a 16-4 run over the final four minutes. That run saw them get baskets from five different players. North’s points came in the final half minute. Burchfield hit two free throws, and Romeo Cornejo sent the Vikings into halftime on a positive note when he corralled a loose ball rebound and drained a jumper at the buzzer, making it 40-24.
Tatum buried a 3-pointer early in the second half to trim the deficit to 15, but Ingomar promptly shut the door. Bost connected with a 3-pointer, followed by a 3-point play from Kyle Robertson that extended the Falcons’ lead to 21. Ingomar continued to pull away, ending the third quarter with a commanding 61-33 advantage.
Ingomar continued to maintain a big lead the rest of the way, scoring 25 additional points in the fourth. The Vikings got fourth quarter buckets from Tatum and Burchfield, as well as a 3-pointer from Cornejo.