Pontotoc Park and Recreation officials announced this week that the annual Fall Harvest Walk in downtown Pontotoc for the young children will be held on Tuesday, October 29, beginning at 9 a.m..
If it rains, the walk will be rescheduled for Thursday, October 31.
Park officials said that school children will start the walk, followed by the preschools and day cares. The general public must line-up at the starting point (the Pontotoc Courthouse) behind the day care kids.
The walk route will begin at the courthouse and make the rounds along Main Street by going south to Baldwin Funeral Home, crossing over to the Three Rivers Planning and Development District, then going to Pontotoc High School before crossing Main Street again and working back to the court square.
Participating businesses should expect about 800 children to come through collecting candy.
Please feel free to dress up and decorate for this event.