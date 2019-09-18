Monday, September 23, is the first day of fall.
Does it feel like fall to you?
I was listening to the weather this morning and the weather forecast is calling for continued hot, hot, dry weather for the foreseeable future.
The report said this is the hottest month of the year and the hottest September in some time. I’m not sure if it is record, but it feels like it.
Some people made comments about the Bodock Festival being in August this year because it would be so hot. I have always said there is no hot like Bodock hot, but I think I need to revise that.
There is no hot like September 2019 hot!!
It might not help that I am still wearing a boot that comes up to my knee that gives me that extra heat source.
On a good note, I can walk now, still with the boot, but at least I don’t have a scooter or crutches.
Walking in any manner is a win.
I know we all complain about the heat when it gets unbearably hot and wish for some of that warm weather when it gets really cold.
We never get really cold in North Mississippi, but it does not take much for us to think it is really cold.
I seem to weather the heat better than we do the cold.
I do enjoy the fall, when the leaves turn brilliant colors, when there is a cool crisp air outside that makes you want to raise the windows.
I love seeing all the mums and other fall decorations come out.
I could sit on the side of the road and just watch the farmers cutting soy beans, picking cotton, cutting corn or bailing hay.
The fall is that time of year, that gives me just a little extra energy to get out and enjoy God’s wonders.