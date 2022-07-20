Sports teams in Pontotoc are recently coming off what players and coaches cheerily refer to as “dead week.”
As delightful as that sounds, it’s the sobriquet given to the days, following the Fourth of July, when factory workers, restaurateurs, athletes, and seemingly everybody but newspaper folk hunker down in the air-conditioning and summon the strength to push through the final dog days of summer and to face the dreaded return to school.
Talking school in July is heresy to teachers, administrators, coaches, athletes,students, cafeteria workers, custodians, chaperones, bus drivers, SROs, PTA volunteers, ticket-takers, concession workers, and anyone even tangentially affiliated with our public learning institutions.
I do not begrudge them. School employees’ work is infinitely more taxing than mine, and, if any of them are Catholics, I will gladly petition the Vatican for their sainthood.
However, I am faced with the formidable task of rounding up pictures and interviews for our annual Fall Sports magazine.
In some instances, I’ve resorted to hiding behind newspaper kiosks and Coke machines, and assailing coaches with notebook and pen as they enter their favorite eating establishments. Others I’ve tracked down at theme parks, fishing tournaments, and at Gulf Shores.
Last Thursday, I visited the Pontotoc Warriors football team for a morning workout. The weight room resounded with Hip-Hop music, growling, and the kinds of primeval sounds fans hope to hear from their gridiron boys. It sounded like a winning season. I wouldn’t want to line up against those beasts.
Outside, on the practice field, coaches were snarling and hollering, with spit flying from the corners of their mouths, just like good ole Mike Ditka. It would have been music to the ears of die-hard Warrior fans needing reassurance about the level of intensity with which the boys are practicing.
It’s intense. Nobody is slacking, not even when the grass in The Ditch is as hot as the surface of Mercury.
I talked to our quarterback, Conner Armstrong, who said his shoulder is nearing 100 percent recovery. He’ll be ready to rock for the season opener. That’s good news. Connor was slinging it crisply at practice, and looks like he's bulked up a bit in the weight room. Nic Townsend skied for a few passes. He has about a 57 inch vertical leap and hands like flypaper. Bryce Chrestman was looking country strong on the offensive line.
Conner has been invited to the 601 Elite Quarterback "Big 40" Camp at "The Rock" M.M. Roberts Stadium, home of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. Nic is going with him, as a receiver. The camp and media day, taking place Saturday, is for top QB's in Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana. Pontotoc High has been well represnted at "The Rock" this summer, as our own Miss Hospitality, Emily Warren, just returned from there, having taken lots of pictures with her fellow contestants in the stadium, as the campus hosted the paegent's young ladies.
Yes sir, this summer has been relentless, and sweltering, and balmy, but athletes in our area have endured, and I’m looking forward to a fall sports experience for the ages.
