After not competing since early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) high school athletics are slated to begin competition this week.
The South Pontotoc, North Pontotoc and Pontotoc volleyball teams are slated to have opened their seasons last night.
Then Thursday night Pontotoc volleyball will host Kossuth at their first home contest. North Pontotoc will travel to New Albany. After traveling to Caledonia on Tuesday (August 25), South Pontotoc will next play against Pontotoc in a rivalry contest next Tuesday, September 1. Also on that same night North Pontotoc will take on Saltillo on the road.
Football is scheduled to kick off on Friday with jamboree scrimmages. Pontotoc will travel to Choctaw County. South Pontotoc will host Belmont, and North Pontotoc will host Tupelo Christian Prep.
However, attendance at the games will be strictly limited. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves limited fans at high school competition to two per participant in an executive order on August 13. The order is in effect until August 31. However, limits are expected to be extended.
All three county schools are enacting a similar voucher policy to adhere to the attendance limits. Two vouchers will be issued per participant to be given to the family members or friends that will attend. Spectators must present a voucher in order to purchase a ticket.
Fans for road games, as well as those for visiting opponents at home games, will be coordinated with the opposing schools.