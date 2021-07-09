The children’s laughter bounced off of every wall. It was neat to hear. Grandmama’s side of the family recently gathered at the community center in Toccopola to enjoy a reunion.
This is a reunion quite unlike others. Most people come together to reunite to get to know their relatives, but Ma and Pa Bramlett started this one years ago before Pa died as a way for all the children to gather once a year so they wouldn’t lose touch with their cousins.
I remember those early days of watching all the women put big bowls of potato salad, peas, butter beans, turnip greens and all sorts of good cooked vegetables on the table.
There were also plates of tomatoes, bowls with sliced onions in them and fresh bell peppers and banana peppers.
Lawn chairs and straight chairs were scattered about under the shade tree. Most of us kids just sat on the ground in the clover to eat.
The cousins ran around under the trees shouting and playing chase or if it wasn’t too near dinner the boys would go to Uncle Fay’s barn and explore.
Through the years after the great-grandparents went on to heaven their son and daughters that were left behind would take turns having it at their house so we would rotate across four locations. And then that generation has left this earth. So to make it easy on everyone we just rent the community house at Toccopola because then you can have it rain or shine and the air conditioning sure makes for a more pleasant visit. Nobody has to clean house, we just all gather at that one place.
While we had it last year, very few were able to come, but this year was different. After not gathering under the same roof for more than two years, it was good to see the cousins faces and hear their laughter.
After a sweet prayer of blessing from cousin Vaughn Long everyone dug into the bountiful eats that were spread across the three tables and the dessert table. Plates and glasses were filled and folks scattered out in small groups to talk to the ones we haven’t had a chance to see for so long.
Some were a bit late coming in, but that was okay, there was plenty to eat and it was so neat to see their faces and get hugs from them.
By the time everyone got there it seemed there was one kid for every adult, and their laughter and energy lightened everyone’s heart. We all wistfully wished for a bit of what the children had with their constant running and talking and playing.
Toward the end of the day when most everyone had left, a rainstorm blew in, so the few of us that remained decided to sit and visit a spell longer and wait on the pounding water to let up.
“I loved to be at Pa Bramlett’s house during rain like this,” mama said. “I could sleep so good listening to the rain hitting the tin roof.”
I smiled thoughtfully. I could just see a younger version of mama snuggled under a quilt snoring away while a silver curtain of rain kept a steady drum beat and poured steadily from the roof of the house.
Mama’s only sister, Aunt Shirley Middleton, said she was glad to see all the people that came. “I was afraid we weren’t going to have very many. It was neat to hear all the children’s voices.”
Perhaps that’s why Ma and Pa Bramlett wanted to have the family gathering. So they could hear the children’s voices. That was my voice once upon a time ago. And now the generations behind me is making glad the heart of us older ones with the music of their laughter.