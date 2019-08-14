It’s high jumping action that will leave you breathless, but the bicyclists come to Pontotoc with a message.
Tonight, during family night at the fair, you be wowed with Real Encounter, BMX bicycles at 6:30.
Please bring a canned good to be given to the food pantry for those in need for your contribution.
As seen on America's Got Talent, Real Encounter Outreach partners with local churches and various organizations to connect with those who do not yet know Christ and share the life-changing message of Jesus.
Their ministry outreach is made up of professional athletes and ministers in the area of Moto Stunting, Street Bike Stunting and BMX Bike Stunt Team. Our outreach strategy uses action sports and extreme sports to connect with all ages of people.
The BMX team will be making their appearance in the Agri-Center arena in Pontotoc.
Real Encounter is a non profit organization that uses the disciplines of extreme sports and ties those disciplines into life. It shows kids and teens the character qualities of discipline, positive attitudes, making right choices, and encouraging one another.
The team is made up of dynamic young adults who desire to help students avoid the dangers and consequences of poor ethical and moral choices. Real Assembly believes in this generation’s ability to make a positive difference in their world and are committed to creating memorable experiences for students that impact their lives and their school for the better.
All Pontotoc County churches are invited to dismiss and come to the Agri-Center for a night that will surely bless your soul.