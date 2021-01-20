Amberley Snyder, a paralyzed cowgirl from Utah, is coming to teach a barrel racing clinic at the Pontotoc Agri-Center. The students have already been signed up for the clinic, but the general public is invited to come see the cowgirl in action at the ticketd event.
The clinic will take place Friday through Sunday, January 22-24 at the Pontotoc County Agri-Center from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. You can come and watch all or part of any of the days of the clinics. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students in first through 12 grades as well as college students with proper ID.
The event will be hosted by the Pontotoc County Fair Board. If you need any more information please call Kevin McGregor at 662-509-1000