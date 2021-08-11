Selling their home canned and home grown goods at the Farmer’s Market this past Saturday were Terry and Doc Collins. The Farmers Market only has three more Saturday’s left to sell home grown goods. If you have a voucher these will be the last chances to use them at the market.
If you have been enjoying purchasing the fresh produce and fresh canned goods from the Off the Square Farmer’s Market in Pontotoc please note that the final three Saturdays are here.
Julia McDowell, who helped organize the market enthused over the success of the market this year.
“It has grown this year,” she said. And the variety of things that you can buy in the booths are testament to that.
You could get everything from home made wood items to hand made vegetable gathering aprons as well as fresh produce and fresh flowers.
“This past weekend we had fresh watermelon and home made bird feeders as well as hand stitched items,” she said.
McDowell said that the folks who received the $25 vouchers from the Supervisors need to be aware that their window of opportunity to spend them on the fresh food items is dwindling down. “Saturday, August 28 will be our final day out here,” she noted. “We have devised a plan by which you can spend the vouchers a dollar at a time.”
What they did is trade a $5 voucher for little $1 round wood chips that the customers could trade, because the voucher money must be spent on fresh produce.
“If you don’t finish spending your vouchers here, you will have to go spend them at the Market Basket or some place like that,” she noted.
So if you want some local North Mississippi grown produce that is healthy for your family, please make sure you drop by the Off the Square Farmer’s Market this Saturday, beginning at 7 a.m.
“Usually, the vendors begin packing up and leaving around 11 a.m. or so, so make sure you get there fairly early if you want the freshest produce on the market,” she said.