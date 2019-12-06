Agriculture is Mississippi’s largest industry. Agriculture contributed $7.72 billion to the state’s economy in 2018. The Mississippi State University Extension Service is playing a vital and relevant role in this important industry.
The annual “Row Crop Short Course” is an example of how the Mississippi State University Extension Service is benefitting Mississippi’s farmers. This year’s “Row Crop Short Course” took place on December 2 - 4 at The Mill Conference Center in Starkville.
The “Row Crop Short Course” started in 1983 focusing on cotton production. In 2009, the “Row Crop Short Course” was expanded to focus on corn, soybeans, and peanuts, as well as cotton. The 2009 meeting had an attendance of around 200 people.
The attendance has grown each year. The 2019, “Row Crop Short Course” had a pre-registered attendance of nearly 900 people. This number attests to the positive impact that the Mississippi State University Extension Service is having on row crop agriculture.
The 2019 “Row Crop Short Course” included outstanding speakers that covered a variety of agronomic topics. The speakers for the event represented Auburn University, Clemson University, the University of Arkansas, the University of Florida, the University of Georgia, Louisiana State University, Mississippi State University, the University of Tennessee, Texas A & M University, Texas Tech University, various agriculture companies, and the Mississippi Levee Board.
The topics discussed at the “Row Crop Short Course” are listed below.
- Cotton Leaf Roll Dwarf Virus: Information and Impacts
- Fertilizer Cost and Management
- Precision Irrigation Management
- The High Price of Telling the Truth about GMO’s
- Off-Target Herbicide Drift – The Science Behind Herbicide Volatility
- Grass Control in Corn, Soybeans, and Cotton
- Pesticide Application Technology
- Herbicide Programs and Tank Mixes
- Stress, Anxiety, and Depression Affecting America’s Growers
- Agriculture Policy, Trade, and the Farm Bill
- Cotton Trait and Insecticide Performance
- The Historic South Delta Flood of 2019
- Turkeys and Agriculture – Stories from a World Champion Turkey Caller
- Understanding Insect Thresholds in Agronomic Crops
- Crop Insurance and Disaster Programs
- Improving the Impact of Corn Planting Inputs
- Productive and Profitable Peanut Production
The 2019 “Row Crop Short Course” was made possible by the contributions of 73 corporate sponsors. The sponsorships allow this annual short course to be a first-class event that includes the top agricultural specialists from around the United States. The sponsorships also allow the producers to attend the workshop with minimal personal expense.
The annual “Row Crop Short Course” is a perfect example of how the Mississippi State University Extension Service is extending knowledge and changing the lives of the citizens of Mississippi. The information and knowledge provided to the farmers in attendance will help them be sustainable and profitable while they feed and clothe the world’s growing population.