The farmers market will be wide open with events this Saturday and a special bazaar day is set for Tuesday.
This Saturday the Pontotoc Farmers' Market welcomes composer, arranger and multi-instrumentalist [and artist!] June Caldwell, performance starting at 8:00 AM. Feel free to bring a lawn chair if you would like to stay a while!
Ms. Caldwell began playing piano at age 6 and over the years has added harp, hammered and lap dulcimers, guitar and Native American flute. Ms. Caldwell is a recipient of the MS Humanity Council's Educator Award and a composer/arranger and performer for the albums "River Dreams" and "The Hills are Calling me."
Bring the kids to join in using percussion instruments provided by Ms. Caldwell. The market will also have gourds and beans available for kiddos to make their own percussion instruments to take home, as long as supplies last!
Locally grown summer produce will be in abundance this week with several new produce vendors joining the market. Look for....Ripe Tomatoes, Blueberries, Sweet Corn, Watermelon, Heirloom Tomatoes, Cantaloupe, Okra, Squash, Eggplant, Peppers, Peaches and more! Don't forget to pick up fresh milk, chocolate milk and cheese from Southern Cultured Creamery.
More than just fresh produce, our vendors offer herbal teas, honey, eggs, jams, jellies, preserves, pickles and canned goods. Our bakers are working overtime to bring breads, cookies, cakes, granola, muffins, cobblers and cinnamon rolls! Pick up flower arrangements, ornamental plants, balms and salves and handcrafted arts and crafts from our talented and creative artisans.
Using SNAP? The Market is now offering Double Up Food Bucks to double your dollars. For every $1 you spend with SNAP, we will give you another $1 to spend on fruits and veggies, up to $20. Stop by our Welcome Table to use your SNAP card and receive the free tokens.
In the heart of Pontotoc County, our local market is The Place to Be on Saturday morning. As one of the busiest farmers' markets in the area, we are adding new produce vendors every week. This week, help us welcome Miller Fortenberry Farm! For more information, contact us at pontotocfarmersmarket@gmail.com or call us at 662-489-5042 or visit our new website at pontotocfarmersmarket.com. Open at 7:00 am. ALL LOCAL! ALL FRESH!
Arts and crafts bazaar
The Pontotoc Farmers' Market announces its first Arts & Crafts Bazaar! Join us on Tuesday, July 19, from 3:00 to 8:00 pm at the Pontotoc Farmers Market venue. Admission and parking are free.
The Pontotoc Farmers' Market is becoming one of the busiest markets in our area and, as such, we are unable to include all the talented and creative artisans on Saturday mornings. So, we are opening up a special day for all the creative types in our community!
All local artisans, crafters, constructors and creators are invited to participate. There is no fee to register or sell as a vendor. To register, stop by the Chamber of Commerce, or fill out an application online at pontotocfarmersmarket.com, or email us at pontotocfarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 662-760-6703.
Join us in welcoming our many local vendors selling a variety of arts and crafts and handmade items such as jewelry, pottery, hand-tooled leads and harnesses, hand-stiched items, painted pallets, bird feeders, original art work, hair bows, gifts, tee shirts, tumblers, enameled items, wood working, bead art, crocheted items and more registering every day. You may even see some of your favorite Farmers' Market vendors!
There will be a great variety of items for sale! We hope to see you there! Support local!