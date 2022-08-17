Visit the Pontotoc Farmers' Market this Saturday starting at 7AM, just one block off the square, and join us in welcoming back violinist, Grace Bridges! Grace is a talented musician, performing with rave reviews at weddings and special events, along with teaching students her unique style playing traditional and modern pieces. She is talented and loads of fun...don't miss her!
Fall produce will be in abundance...lots of okra, purple hull peas, figs and fig preserves, watermelons, cantaloupes and a few gourds will make their appearance. Summer produce as well....squash, cucumbers, eggplant and tomatoes.
The Pontotoc Farmers' Market now has six bakers bringing sourdough, dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, Amish friendship bread, cinnamon twists, jalapeno bread, banana bread, muffins, monkey bread, cupcakes, meringue pies, chocolate lasagna, fried pies, bread pudding, coffee bombs, cake pops, scones, cookies and so much more!
Our cottage food producers are fully stocked with sorghum, pickles, salsas, chow chow, jams, jellies and preserves. Cream Top Milk, chocolate milk and a variety of cheeses ... Monterey jack, pepper jack, caerphilly and gouda ... all from Southern Cultured Creamery. Don't forget eggs from Aldridge Farm and Cedar Hills Farm.
Visit our makers and artisans bringing handcrafted quality items. Pontotoc Farmers' Market is happy to welcome two new makers: Tammy Anderson with her hand made wood bird houses, decor items and cypress stump Santas, and the Ittybittyhippychicks with their intrically stiched felt creatures and mushroom art along with watercolor paintings.
Using SNAP? The Market offers Double Up Food Bucks to double your dollars. For every $1 you spend with SNAP, we will give you another $1 to spend on fruits and veggies, up to $20.
In the heart of Pontotoc County and Hill Country Mississippi, our local market is The Place to Be on Saturday morning. For more information, contact us at pontotocfarmersmarket@gmail.com or call us at 662-489-5042 or visit our website at pontotocfarmersmarket.com. Open at 7:00 am.
ALL LOCAL! ALL FRESH! ALWAYS!!
