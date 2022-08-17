All smiles in the morning

These youngsters and others will be all smiles at the farmers market this Saturday morning.

 By REGINA BUTLER Pontotoc Progress

Visit the Pontotoc Farmers' Market this Saturday starting at 7AM, just one block off the square, and join us in welcoming back violinist, Grace Bridges! Grace is a talented musician, performing with rave reviews at weddings and special events, along with teaching students her unique style playing traditional and modern pieces. She is talented and loads of fun...don't miss her!

