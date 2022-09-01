Supporting your local market farmers is more important than ever right now as we are "in between seasons" and about to expand our fall season! In previous years, the Pontotoc Farmers' Market opened in June and closed at the end of August. This year, our farmers are growing more than ever, allowing us to open a month earlier in May and extend the season by two months through October! Next year, we plan to open an additional day during the week during June and July. Supporting our growers and producers this year lets them know they can count on our community and plan their farms to provide even more produce for the market.
At the Pontotoc Farmers' Market this week, your farmers are bringing in locally grown, late-summer produce and fall produce is not far off! Saturday starting at 7 a.m.,..lots of okra, shelled and unshelled purple hull peas, watermelons and cantaloupes plus late summer peaches, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers and eggplant. New this week....sweet potatoes and sweet potato greens along with the start of kale, herbs and spinach.
Supporting your local farmers' market does more than just increase the amount of produce available in the future. Buying from local farmers strengthens our local economy and helps to preserve farmland. Growers selling locally create 13 full-time farm operator jobs for every $1 million in regional revenue. Those that do not sell locally create only 3 jobs. See Farmers' Market Coalition.
Farmers markets provide one of the only low-barrier entry points for beginning farmers, allowing them to start small, test the market and grow their businesses. On average, only 10 cents of each food dollar returns to the farmer selling through resellers. Farmers who sell direct to consumers receive 80 cents of each food dollar. See University of Nebraska, Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Need other reasons to support local farmers' markets? Farmers markets offer foods that are healthy. Freshly picked, in season produce is at peak flavor and nutrition. Think again if you believe local produce is more expensive! Several studies have found lower prices for conventional and organic produce at farmers markets than at supermarkets and produce resellers.
Our Pontotoc Farmers' Market offers more than produce. Our bakers will be back in full force this week and our cottage food producers are fully stocked with sorghum, pickles, salsas, chow chow, jams, jellies and preserves. From Southern Cultured Creamery....Cream Top Milk, chocolate milk and a variety of cheeses ... Monterey jack, pepper jack, caerphilly and gouda.
Using SNAP? The Market offers Double Up Food Bucks to double your dollars. For every $1 you spend with SNAP, we will give you another $1 to spend on fruits and veggies, up to $20.
In the heart of Pontotoc County and Hill Country Mississippi, our local market is The Place to Be on Saturday morning. For more information, contact us at pontotocfarmersmarket@gmail.com or call us at 662-489-5042 or visit our website at pontotocfarmersmarket.com. Open at 7:00 am.
ALL LOCAL! ALL FRESH! ALWAYS!!
