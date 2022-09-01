Purchase Access

Supporting your local market farmers is more important than ever right now as we are "in between seasons" and about to expand our fall season! In previous years, the Pontotoc Farmers' Market opened in June and closed at the end of August. This year, our farmers are growing more than ever, allowing us to open a month earlier in May and extend the season by two months through October! Next year, we plan to open an additional day during the week during June and July. Supporting our growers and producers this year lets them know they can count on our community and plan their farms to provide even more produce for the market.

