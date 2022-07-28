The Pontotoc Farmers' Market is open each Saturday beginning at 7 a.m., just one block off the square. All produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, canned goods, honey, eggs, dairy and cheese are produced right here in our community! This week, locally grown summer produce, picked fresh for the market....Tomatoes, including Heirloom Tomatoes, Blueberries, Watermelon, Cantaloupe, Okra, Squash, Eggplant, Peppers, Peaches, Blueberries, Purple Hull Peas and more! Don't forget to pick up fresh milk, chocolate milk and cheese from Southern Cultured Creamery.
More than just fresh produce, our vendors offer eggs, herbal teas, honey, jams, jellies, preserves, pickles and canned goods. Every Saturday, a large variety of baked goods are available....breads, cookies, cakes, granola, muffins, cobblers and cinnamon rolls! Don't forget all the extras....goat milk soap, balms and salves and handcrafted arts and crafts from our talented and creative artisans.
Using SNAP? The Market offers Double Up Food Bucks to double your dollars. For every $1 you spend with SNAP, we will give you another $1 to spend on fruits and veggies, up to $20. Stop by our Welcome Table to use your SNAP card and receive the free tokens.
In the heart of Pontotoc County, our local market is The Place to Be on Saturday morning. For more information, contact us at pontotocfarmersmarket@gmail.com or call us at 662-489-5042 or visit our new website at pontotocfarmersmarket.com. Open at 7:00 am. ALL LOCAL! ALL FRESH! ALWAYS!!
