The Pontotoc Farmers' Market is open each Saturday beginning at 7 a.m., just one block off the square. All produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, canned goods, honey, eggs, dairy and cheese are produced right here in our community! This week, locally grown summer produce, picked fresh for the market....Tomatoes, including Heirloom Tomatoes, Blueberries, Watermelon, Cantaloupe, Okra, Squash, Eggplant, Peppers, Peaches, Blueberries, Purple Hull Peas and more! Don't forget to pick up fresh milk, chocolate milk and cheese from Southern Cultured Creamery.

