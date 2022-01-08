Calling all vegetable growers and farmers’ market supporters! It is never too early to begin planning for the next growing season. If you are considering growing, selling, or purchasing fresh produce, the Pontotoc Off Square Farmers’ Market is the place for you. It is quickly becoming the best location in northern Mississippi to sell and purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, and other goods.
Great strides were made during the 2021. A steady stream of customers attended the market each Saturday in search fresh locally grown produce. The progress can be attributed to a cooperative effort between the Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce, the Mississippi State University Extension Service in Pontotoc County, the Hanging Grapes Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers Club, the Pontotoc County Master Gardeners, and the dedicated growers. Each of these groups brings something different to the table with the common goal of making the market the best it can be.
The grand opening for the Pontotoc Off Square Farmers’ Market will be on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The market will be open each Saturday from May to October. It will begin at 7:00 a.m. and end at 12:00 p.m. or when the vendors sellout.
The farmers’ market is located at 25 West Jefferson Street in Pontotoc. The proximity to the historic court square gives the market a sense of connection with by gone eras when Saturday mornings were the time when people came to town. The specifically designed stalls with conveniently located restrooms make it the perfect modern location to socialize, sell, and buy goods from our neighbors.
The primary focus of the market is to promote locally sourced goods. Vendors at the Pontotoc Off Square Farmers’ market are required to grow or produce the vegetables, food, and art being sold. The vendors are also required to be located within a 40-mile radius of Pontotoc.
All interested in becoming a vendor are required to complete an application form that is available at the Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce which is located at 109 North Main Street. There is no fee for vendors to sell their wares at the market. Vendor applications are required to be approved by the Pontotoc Off Square Farmers’ Market Steering Committee.
There will be special events planned for each market day. These events will include food preparation demonstrations, yoga, youth market days, and 4-H youth development activities. The market will be equipped to accommodate customers who wish to use SNAP/EBT benefits. There are also additional plans being made to promote the purchase of locally grown healthy food at the Pontotoc Off Square Farmers’ Market.
Whether you are vegetable grower or customer, please make plans to participate in the best farmer’s market in north Mississippi. You will be amazed at the strides that are being made. I promise you will not be disappointed. For more information about gardening and selling produce at farmer’s markets contact James Shannon at 662-769-0547 or by email at james.shannon@msstate.edu.