Farmers Market

This Saturday, October 22 and next Saturday, October 29 will be the last two Saturdays for the market this year.

Rain or shine, the Pontotoc Farmers' Market operates every Saturday from May through October, with two more Saturdays left this season! This year, our market expanded from 3 months to 6 months. Next year, even more expansion is planned as we look to add a market day during the week. If you would like to express your opinion in order to help us grow and improve, check out our Facebook page for a link to an online, confidential survey or stop by the Chamber of Commerce and fill out a written survey or just give our Market Manager, Julia, a call at 662-760-6703.

