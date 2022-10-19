Rain or shine, the Pontotoc Farmers' Market operates every Saturday from May through October, with two more Saturdays left this season! This year, our market expanded from 3 months to 6 months. Next year, even more expansion is planned as we look to add a market day during the week. If you would like to express your opinion in order to help us grow and improve, check out our Facebook page for a link to an online, confidential survey or stop by the Chamber of Commerce and fill out a written survey or just give our Market Manager, Julia, a call at 662-760-6703.
Pontotoc County is known for consistent, high-quality produce, which is sold in at least 11 other markets in MS and TN. Now with an expanded season, our own market brings this produce to downtown Pontotoc connecting shoppers and farmers directly and helping to keep downtown vibrant. Anyone in and around Pontotoc is invited to grow produce for sale at the market. No matter how small or large. If you are growing your own produce or helping your family grow, bring those veggies and cottage foods to the market! There are no fees to be an ag product, produce or cottage food vendor. This is your community's market, join us!
Many new agriculture producers and produce growers joined or came back to the market this year: Main Farm, Taylor Flower Patch, LLC, Powell Produce, Miller Fortenberry Farm, Howdy Hills Farm (goat milk soap), RAK Farm, Cline Produce, Jackie Russell Produce, Pontotoc Ridge Blueberry Farm, JMM Farm (pumpkins), Billie's Bloomers, Seed & Sparrow (herbalist), The Tater Shed (sweet potatoes) and Southern Cultured Creamery. They joined our growers from last year: Aldridge Farm, Fresh Patch Produce, Bobby Russell Produce, Claude and Ann Jones, Valley Road Honey Farm, Cedar Hill Farm, Cherry Creek Orchards, White Farm & Produce, Wise Family Farm and Billy Connor (berries). All new bakers participated this year: Honey Pies, Just Like Momma's, The Fosters, Loaves of Love, Made with Love and Joy's Symphony of Sweets and Meagan Mills. Lots of guest vendors selling just a weekend or two: the Kidds with homegrown produce, Brenda with Jams, Alison Corley (jams, jellies), Webb family (sunflowers), Donald Anderson, The Civitans with vidalia onions and several fundraisers. Our Amish farmers plan to grow even more next year, dedicating a few plots just for our market. Amish farmers are not able to transport their products, so we allow their amazing produce to be sold at our market, designated as Amish. New vendors on the horizon for next year plan to bring fresh beef, pork and chicken! The Bleu Plate Food Truck will be at the market with their fantastic menu plus freshly ground coffee!
The Pontotoc Farmers' Market belongs to our community and is run by our vendors and volunteers. We are supported by the Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Association, MHV Hanging Grapes Club, the City of Pontotoc, Un of MS Department of Nutrition, Un of MS Marketing School, Un of MS MPartner, MSU Extension, the Food Pantry, MississippiCare through the Community Garden, community business sponsors such as Farm Bureau, Woodman Life, Park Medical, RedMed Medical, Sassafras Yoga, and of course, all of our vendors, shoppers and visitors.
Stay tuned next week for another article recapping our programs, events, makers and artisans. With two Saturdays left, come on out and check out what everyone has to offer, make connections for off-season sales and maybe go home with a few unique items too!
