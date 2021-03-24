The Pontotoc Lady Warriors scored 11 runs in the first four innings en route to a 13-5 Division 2-4A victory over Mooreville last Tuesday.
Joryie McKnight reached on an error, and Sadie Stegall followed by blasting a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning.
Mooreville plated a pair of runs in the top of the second to tie things up, but the Lady Warriors quickly responded with a four-spot in the bottom half of the inning. Kelsy Spears doubled with one out. Channing Lane reached on an error, and Ella Hill walked to load the bases. Allie Beckley came up with a base hit to score Spears, and McKnight followed with a bases clearing 3-run double to centerfield, extending the lead to 6-2.
The Lady Warriors added a run by taking advantage of an error in the third before opening things up in the 4th. Sadie Stegall had another extra-base hit with a double, and Sky Vaughn launched a two-run home run over the left field wall. Addison Owen, Alexia Rodgers and Spears drew walks, and Lane grounded out to bring home Owen. Hill made it 11-3 with an RBI single.
The Lady Troopers were able to push across two additional runs in the sixth inning before Pontotoc closed out the scoring with two in the bottom of the frame. Lane drove in Rogers with fielder's choice ground ball, and McKnight recorded her fourth RBI of the night with a single to drive in Lane.
Kinsey Cayson and Averi Bridgman combined to allow only two earned runs, one apiece. Cayson pitched the first four innings, allowing five hits. Bridgman tossed the final three, allowing just one hit.
Beckley, McKnight, Stegall and Vaughn all had multi-hit games for PHS.
On Friday Pontotoc traveled to Mooreville for a rematch, falling 7-6 on a walk-off hit. McKnight had another big game at the plate, going 3-4 with 2 RBI.