SPRINGVILLE- The Pontotoc Warriors were just too much for South Pontotoc in a 63-37 PHS victory last Tuesday night.
The Warriors grabbed the tip and tore off a 6-0 run. Kourtland Armstrong fed a pass to Tres Vaughn for a score. Joe Haze Austin grabbed a steal and got it ahead to Vaughn for another basket. Then Vaughn gathered a loose ball and scored, as the Warriors came out gunning.
South’s Will Reeves helped the Cougars get on the board with an early basket. An offensive board and putback and a pair of free throws from Gavin Brinkner pushed Pontotoc to a 16-4 lead at the end of the first period.
Austin nailed a 3-pointer to extend the Warriors’ lead in the second, but South’s Alex Collins answered with a trey to keep the Cougars in the game.
Austin and Collins, both wearing jersey number 5, traded scores again. Austin executed a nifty fake and up-and-under in the lane, and Collins nailed a 3-pointer, falling down.
Caleb Hobson whipped a brisk, two-handed, overhead pass to Rock Robinson, as he slashed into the lane and scored. Robinson kicked it out to Austin for a 3-pointer, and Pontotoc opened a commanding 31-11 lead.
Collins split a pair of Warrior defenders for a jumper to pull South closer at 35-16. Austin athletically blocked a Cougar shot as the first half expired with Pontotoc ahead 37-16.
Austin followed his own shot for a putback, and Robinson added a 3-pointer for the Warriors early in the third. A 3-pointer from Collins did not slow the Pontotoc onslaught, as the Warriors continued to pull away. They led 55-23 after three quarters and cruised the rest of the way. Trace Ash hit a 3-pointer for the final points of the night for South, which scored 14 points in the final quarter.
Joe Haze Austin finished with 20 points, 5 assists and 3 steals for Pontotoc.
In other action the Warriors defeated Shannon 66-51 on Friday night to improve to 17-6 overall and 8-0 in Division 2-4A. Freshman Gavin Brinker scored 20 points on 10-13 shooting from the field, grabbed 12 rebounds, and blocked two shots. Hobson added 12 points and Austin 11 points. Pontotoc blocked eight shots as a team defensively and had 13 steals, including 6 from Robinson.
On Friday the Cougars dropped a 66-42 game to Itawamba AHS.