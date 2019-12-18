PONTOTOC– The Pontotoc Lady Warriors defeated South Pontotoc 63-34 last Tuesday in the first matchup for the two programs as division rivals. Pontotoc (10-1) used an early 22-2 run to stretch out the game and never looked back. Samya Brooks scored a game-high 17 points for the Lady Warriors.
“I’m just glad we came out in a big rivalry game with the weather the way it was and got the job done,” said Pontotoc head coach Kyle Heard. “Samya is tough and physical inside, and when we can get her touches she is tough to stop.”
Maisy Canerdy grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back to give South a 2-0 lead. Rebekah Pilcher followed her with a layup, and South led 4-0. Sky Vaughn answered for Pontotoc with two steals and eight straight points to give Pontotoc an 8-4 lead. Samya Brooks scored 8 points as well during Pontotoc’s 22-2 run, as the Lady Warriors led South 22-6 after the first quarter.
The second quarter slowed down quite a bit. South outscored Pontotoc 9-8, but it was not enough to chip away at the Lady Warriors' strong start. Pontotoc led 30-15 at halftime.
Maisy Canerdy added 8 of her 12 points in the third quarter for the Lady Cougars, but South was just too outmatched. Pontotoc scored 16 points in the third quarter and 17 points in the fourth quarter to win handily.
“I thought we played timid and scared, and that’s what I told them at halftime,” said South Pontotoc coach Bill Russell. “They (Pontotoc) are a very deep, talented team. they have everything a team needs, and they should win it all in 4A.”
Sky Vaughn scored 12 points, and DeeDee Shephard added 10 points for Pontotoc.
The Lady Cougars bounced back on Friday night by thrashing Caledonia 62-21. The win improved their season record to 10-4 overall, 1-1 in Division 2-4A.
On Saturday Pontotoc defeated Carver (Birmingham, AL) 63-51 in the Coaches vs. Cancer event in Pearl.