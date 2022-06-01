A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Pontotoc County Fire Services Coordinator Adam Patton reported this morning (Wed. June 1) that a 90-year-old man died in a fire which destroyed his home in Sherman Tuesday night.
Patton identified the fire victim as Marvin E. Watkins, whose home was located at the corner of Third Avenue and Jones Street in Sherman.
Fire departments from Sherman, Longview and Pontotoc responded to the fire which was reported at 9:15 p.m.
"Firemen went into the burning house and were able to get him out but he was already deceased," Patton said.
"His wife was able to get herself out of the house. She said the fire seemed to have started in the rear portion of the house."
"No foul play is suspected, but the fire is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's office," Patton said.
Updated: June 1, 2022 @ 10:39 am
