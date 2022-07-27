William Faulkner’s literary legacy is “an extraordinary world phenomenon” and one in which a “sense of heritage” is vital to understanding its depth and complexity, according to a visiting scholar, who addressed a crowd at the Pontotoc Community House last Monday.
Dr. Carl Rollyson of City University of New York told the group of more than 30 local fans of the late author’s that he had been a lifelong admirer of Faulkner’s. As Rollyson explained, it was the “gaps” in what he knew about the author’s family that led him to research the Faulkners and to eventually pen a biography.
Rollyson spoke as a guest of the Pontotoc County Historical Society, with grant support from the Mississippi Humanities Council.
At the beginning of his presentation, Rollyson, author of the two-volume Life of William Faulkner, quoted another Mississippi literary giant, Eudora Welty, who once said that she had a “narrative sense” of her next door neighbor’s life. That abiding appreciation of lineage and ancestry, according to Rollyson, is perhaps the most important lens through which to view Faulkner’s work.
Rollyson has written more than 40 books, including the soon-to-be-released William Faulkner Day by Day. He spoke to the crowd about William Faulkner’s great grandfather, William Clark Faulkner. The Colonel, as the elder Faulkner is often called, was a successful entrepreneur and businessman, and he wrote a book titled The White Rose of Memphis, which was released in more than 60 editions. It was a “wildly popular” book, Rollyson said, but one of which even fans of the Nobel Prize-winning younger Faulkner might not be aware.
The Colonel was shot and killed in Ripley, in a South that was still, as Rollyson described it, “not far removed from the ferocity of the frontier.”
Race also features prominently in William Faulkner’s books, but, as Rollyson explained, the author handled the precarious subject with remarkable suppleness.
“Faulkner grew up in a house with his mother, as well as with a black servant, who was telling him about the history of the South,” said Rollyson. That first-hand experience, related from a black person, imbued Faulkner, the boy, with a sense of history that eventually came through in his work, according to Rollyson. Particularly in books like Sartoris, Rollyson said, the way in which black people are portrayed reveals a nuanced appreciation for the experience of blacks in the South that is notably lacking in other novels of the period, such as Gone With the Wind.
Rollyson also addressed the criticism that Faulkner’s prose is overly verbose, exceedingly florid, and difficult to read, and that some detractors attribute that difficulty to poor writing. By way of comparison, Rollyson said that detractors of the painter Pablo Picasso sometimes said that he was a poor artist, thus his work looked odd and rather bizarre. Quite the contrary, Rollyson said, Picasso was tremendously talented, a genius, and the father of Cubism painted as he did in order to show a new perspective.
Thus it was with Faulkner’s work, Rollyson said. Although detractors said Faulkner's work was too wordy, he could, in fact, write quite succinctly, and a good example is the first project he was given upon arriving in Hollywood for his short stint as a screenwriter. Director Howard Hawks asked Faulkner to rework the closing scene for his 1943 World War II aviation epic, Air Force. Faulkner wrote an emotional deathbed scene for one of the film's stars, John Ridgely. "The scene Faulkner wrote is rather terse and monosyllabic," said Rollyson, adding that few would say that it lacked the depth or power of his more grandiloquent writing.
Kaye Warren of Pontotoc was among those in attendance for Rollyson's presentaiton, and said she once lived in very close proximinty to Faulkner's Greek Revial home in Oxford, named Rowan Oak.
"We lived so close, and I thought Faulkner's books were rather difficult to read, but over the years I've come to appreciate them very much, and this presentation was very good," said Warren, an avid reader.
Mississippi Humanities Council Executive Director Stuart Rockoff was also among those in attendace, and said Rollyson's presentation was an ideal fit for Pontotoc.
"Our organization exists to help people explore the history and culture of their area, and to have a speaker of Dr. Rollyson's calibre here is tremendously exciting," said Rockoff. "We hope that he is the first in a long line of speakers that we can help bring to this area, which is one where, perhaps, we don't do as much as we'd like."
Rollyson said that it's hard to overstate William Faulkner's imporantce, not only in American literature, but to the development and apprecaiton of fine writing throughout the world.
"In many ways, Faulkner is the American Shakespeare," Rollyson said, adding that Absalom, Absalom, published in 1936, was, in his opinion, the author’s finest book.
“There is a depth of understanding of history in Faulkner,” Rollyson said, “and we see, in him, someone who is always pushing the envelope, and finding a new way of saying things.”
