Sometimes a teacher’s best resource are her students. Take the day Pontotoc Middle School Agriculture teacher Charlotte Whitworth mentioned that she would like to add chickens to her classroom studies for the 62 young farmers she teaches on a daily basis.
Two of her sixth grade students; Seth Ragsdale and Ruth Ann Burton, went home and mentioned it to their moms. And when moms hear of a project that is near and dear to their own hearts, well things start happening.
Before long a coop with a short run was moved to the school and these two, with their parents help got the chicken food donated as well. And then the three girls moved in.
Ruth Ann peered into the little chicken run as the hens came out shyly from their laying house, “That’s a Buff Orpington, a Rhode Island Red and an Easter Egger,” she said as she pointed out each different hen.
“We raise chickens at our house and we had this extra coop so we donated it,” she said with a smile.
So what is the connection between education and a chicken coop?
“This is farm to table in action,” said Whitworth. “We first studied about dairy farms and how milk comes to us. Chickens are a smaller farm animal that we can handle here at the school.”
Her main goal in the course of study is to teach her children that they can be self sufficient if they choose to be. “They need to learn what farming is all about because they may need to know this in the future. It’s also neat to know you don’t have to go to the grocery store to get eggs.”
But it is also a broader learning. The students are learning how to grow what chickens, cows and people eat as well. Presently in the green house they have a variety of seeds started including pepper and tomato plants.
“We hope to have enough of these up and ready by the time the Farmers Market opens this May,” Whitworth noted. “The students are learning they have to check on the seeds and make sure there is plenty of water at this point.”
Whitworth said the students made their own calendar for seed planting so they would plant them at the best time. “And we’ve gotten the cafeteria ladies involved donating compost, so they are making their own compost bin.”
And while the seeds are coming along just fine, the live animals require even more attention, and the learning curve is establishing some good habits in the students lives.
“With the animals they are learning how to nurture them and care for them,” Whitworth said.
In fact, before they even got their first chicken they had to build a scale model of a chicken house and run.”
“We had to learn how much space each chicken needs,” Seth said. He also said it is teaching him independence.
“What I’ve learned the most with the chickens is you have to feed them nutrients [calcium] to make their egg shells hard. You also have to check them every day to make sure their water is clean and thy have plenty of food. Hens also like to have a dark area for nesting.”
Seth also said that before they studied this he didn’t know the difference between free range (chickens that get to run loose on the land) and caged (chickens that are held in a wire fencing over a certain area of land.)
Ruth Ann said it is teaching her responsibility. “They need food, water and a safe place to sleep from other creatures,” she said. “They also need heat lamps and fresh water. This is a daily thing you have to check on. I do my chores more regularly at home because I of what I’ve learned here in this class.”
Whitworth said the custodian at the school has helped her by setting the posts and putting up the wire for a big pen for the chickens to get some exercise in, called a running pen.
She has a need for a gate as well as chicken wire to go on top of the large running pen to keep hawks and other predators out while the chickens are outside.
“I would also like another chicken coop with a small run in it because we would like to have some silky chickens if we can find them,” she added.
If you would like to donate items or donate some time to get the pen covered, please contact Charlotte Whitworth at the Pontotoc Middle School.