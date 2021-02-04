Viewing wildlife in your backyard can be a perfect way to spend a winter afternoon. Your property can be a wildlife viewing paradise by learning to provide for the needs of species you wish to see.
February is National Bird Feeding Month. This is a perfect time to discuss ways to increase the number and species of birds that you can view. The source for this column is the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication, “How to choose the best birdfeeder, seed” by Dr. Adam Rohnke.
Feeding and watching birds can be an enjoyable way to connect with nature. There are a lot of choices when shopping for bird seed. Black oil sunflower seed is the best choice for backyard bird food. Birds prefer it over other seeds, and it provides the highest calorie per ounce ratio. Always choose bird seed that is 100% black oil sunflower seed when available. There are products that provide a mixture of other seeds along with the black oil sunflower seeds. Most birds will eat the sunflower seeds and leave the rest for rodents.
Bird feeders are helpful to deliver the seed to the birds while protecting it from the weather and rodents. It is best to start with a small bird feeder. Small feeders will require you to refill them more often, but they will prevent wasting and spoiling the feed when exposed to the weather.
There are two basic types of bird feeders which include perch style feeders and flat feeders. The type of feeder you chose will depend on the birds that you intend to feed. Most of the birds that use bird feeders will prefer perch style feeders. Common birds that use them include chickadees and titmice. Flat feeders are preferred by ground birds such as doves and sparrows.
Remember to clean the feeders regularly with a chlorine bleach and water solution to prevent the spread of disease. A correct mixture for the solution is nine parts water and one part bleach.
The number and types of birds you see could increase by providing a water source. Some birds may come to your yard not to eat but to get a drink of fresh water. The water source can be in the form of bird bath or other water feature.
By learning the basics, backyard bird watching can be an enjoyable and educational experience for the entire family. Don’t let National Bird Feeding Month fly past you without taking care of our feathered friends!
For more information on this topic refer to the current “Off Road with Extension” video. MSU Extension Agent Dr. Thomas Nyatta will provide tips on improving backyard wildlife habitat. The “Off Road with Extension” video series is available on the Pontotoc County Extension Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PontotocCoExtension.