Pontotoc’s favorite feeding event will be kicking up with safety and distancing measures on Thursday, November 19 according to organizers.
The feeding of the 5,000 will go on as planned with volunteers needed to cook sweet potato casserole only.
“We have the recipe and the pan available for those who wish to cook these for us,” said Dr. Lewis Harrell, evangelism and discipleship pastor.
“Please call the church at 489-1346 and let us know if you wish to volunteer. We are going to set up times for people to come in so that everyone won’t be there at one time,” he noted.
“We are going to start meal pick up at 10:20 and our goal is to completely shut down at 5 p.m. We will not deliver after 3:30 or so, but if someone in the community wishes to come pick up a meal they can.”
Harrell said that volunteers are needed to dip the food and deliver the food as well.
“Please call so we can schedule the delivery folks. If you or a member of your church want to call in and pick up plates for your church members and deliver them, by all means please do so,” he said.
Harrell said there will be no homemade desserts this year. “We are sorry we can’t do the homemade desserts, but we can’t risk it. We can heat up the potato casserole, but not the desserts. There will be dessert on the plates, but they will be the purchased pre-packaged kind.” Because of this, there will be a need for more donations.
Anyone who can’t come help but would like to donate can mail their check to First Baptist Church c/o Feeding of the 5,000; 31 Washington Street; Pontotoc, MS 38863.