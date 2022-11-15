Pontotoc folks will once more show their compassion by feeding the hungry this November with First Baptist Church being the hub of the activity. The feeding of the 5,000 is scheduled for this Thursday, November 17.
Dot Bell, who helps to coordinate the event said “Volunteers are needed to cook sweet potato casserole and you don’t have to buy the potatoes or the pan. Please pick up the recipe and pan in the church office and potatoes will be under the church pavilion,” she noted.
Volunteers are also needed in the following areas: home delivery of plates as well as folks to dip the food into those plates and box them up for carry out.
If you or a member of your church want to call in and pick up plates for your church members and deliver them, by all means please do so.
Meal pick up will begin at 10:20 and their goal is to completely shut down at 5 p.m. No deliveries will be made after after 3:30, but if someone in the community wishes to come pick up a meal they can.
Just like last year, there will be no homemade desserts. There will be dessert on the plates, but they will be the purchased pre-packaged kind. Because of this, there will be a need for more donations.
Anyone who can’t come help but would like to donate can mail their check to First Baptist Church c/o Feeding of the 5,000; 31 Washington Street; Pontotoc, MS 38863. Please call the church at 489-1346 if you need a plate delivered or if you wish to volunteer.
