Those in need of a delicious, hot Thanksgiving meal are welcome to partake in the annual generosity of a small army of area Christians again this year.
The Feeding of the 5,000, organized each year by Pontotoc First Baptist Church, will take place on Thurs., Nov. 21. Volunteers will start making plates at 9:30. Most plates will be picked up or delivered, but those who can are encouraged to enjoy the church’s hospitality and fellowship and eat on-site, at 31 W. Washington St.
Turkey and dressing, green beans, sweet potato casserole, a roll, and desert are on the menu.
“We are honored to feed shut-ins, the hungry, maybe immigrants, anybody in a difficult spot who needs a meal, and a friendly face,” said Dr. Ken Hester, pastor at First Baptist. This is the twenty-fourth year for the feeding, Hester said.
Several local churches pitch-in to make the event possible.
“Often, folks from other churches will pick-up plates and deliver to the needy of their congregations,” said Hester. “I can’t tell you what an honor it is for them to help us reach their people.”
More volunteers and donations are always appreciated, Hester said. Making nut-free, easily packaged deserts is one way to help.
“We’re not doing pies, or cobblers—just things like brownies, cookies, pound cake, and such,” said Hester. Monetary donations help too.
Those handy in the kitchen might consider making a sweet potato casserole—nothing too fancy, just following a simple recipe the staff at First Baptist is happy to give over the phone. That way more people, including those with food sensitivities, can enjoy it, Hester said.
Volunteers will feed until 4 p.m.
Now in his nineteenth year as pastor, Hester said he’s seen the feeding grow tremendously during his tenure.
“We fed about 900 the first year I was here and, thanks to the hard work and love of so many good people, we’ve fed about 3,400 the past three years,” Hester said. That’s the number they plan to feed on Nov. 21.
The feeding takes its name from the miracle, recorded in all four New Testament Gospels, where Jesus multiplies loaves and fish to feed a tremendous crowd gathered to hear him teach.
“It takes us months to plan this, but Jesus did it on the spur-of-the- moment,” said Hester, laughing. “This is an extension of the love and care of a body of Christian believers. We want to say to each person, no matter their situation, you matter to us.”
Those planning to pick-up for groups, or to volunteer, including cooking or delivering, are asked to give as much notice as possible, by calling (662) 489-1346.