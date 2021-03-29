According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six out of ten adults have at least one chronic disease, and four out of ten adults have two or more chronic diseases. Chronic diseases are defined as conditions that last for one year or more. Examples of chronic diseases are heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease. Chronic diseases are the main cause of rising health care costs. Both genetics and lifestyle can impact our risk for developing chronic diseases. Although we cannot control our genetics, we can control our lifestyle. The four main lifestyle-related risk factors for preventable chronic diseases are: poor nutrition, smoking, excessive alcohol intake, and tobacco use.
An important part of good nutrition is consuming foods that act as probiotics. An estimated 100 trillion bacteria and other microorganisms live in your gut and make up the intestinal microbiome (the microbes in the gut). Sounds frightening, but good bacteria in the gut are actually essential to health. A diverse intestinal microbiome strengthens the immune system and reduces inflammation. Inflammation is damaging to the body and is a risk factor for chronic diseases. Research supports the health benefits of the regular consumption of fermented foods. Fermented foods provide a host of probiotics which promote a healthy microbiome of good bacteria while discouraging bad bacteria in the gut. Probiotics are live bacteria and yeast and are often referred to as the “good” bacteria. Not all fermented foods contain probiotics. To be a probiotic, a fermented food must contain living microbes and be beneficial to health.
Fermented foods have been consumed for hundreds of years and were originally used to preserve food before refrigeration was available. Fermentation occurs when microorganisms such as yeast and bacteria break down food components such as glucose into organic acids, gases, or alcohol. Almost any food or beverage can be fermented. The fermentation process gives a unique taste and aroma. Yogurt, kefir, sourdough bread, buttermilk, sauerkraut, tempeh (fermented soybeans), kimchi (made from fermented cabbage), and kombucha (fermented green or black tea) are common examples of fermented foods Americans are increasingly adding to their diet. These foods are created by tiny, living organisms feeding on an initial food, like milk or sugar. Fermentation can change the taste and texture of the food, along with enhancing it in other ways like improving digestibility. For example, yogurt and kefir are thicker and tangier than milk due to fermentation, and most people who are lactose intolerant can digest them better than regular dairy because of the changes made by the beneficial bacteria.
Fermented foods are also referred to as functional foods, which means they have health benefits in addition to basic nutritional benefits. For example, fermented dairy products contain helpful nutrients produced by microorganisms during fermentation associated with improved gut function, in addition to the nutrients calcium and vitamin D that promote bone health and are often lacking in American diets.
As research continues to evolve regarding the complexity of the gut biome and how it impacts our health, consider ways to incorporate fermented foods into your daily routine. Try adding kefir or yogurt to your smoothie along with fresh fruits and vegetables. Both fermented and non-fermented dairy products are associated with reduced risk for Type 2 diabetes and improved blood pressure control.
Important Safety Note: As with all foods, fermented foods should be handled safely to prevent foodborne illness. Never consume raw milk or raw meat products as these can pose serious health risks. Always follow the four steps to food safety: clean, separate, cook, chill. Some people may be sensitive to the naturally occurring amines (histamine and tyramine) in some fermented foods. Check with your healthcare provider for questions.
