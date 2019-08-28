Six-year-old Luke Brooks was immersed in the refreshing bliss of his snow cone.
“Green apple,” said Brooks, squinting, and looking down Main Street, past vendors selling sugar-dusted funnel cakes, sour lemon shakeups, and mustard-smeared corndogs.
Honor Olsen ducked under the shade of a tent to examine some jewelry.
“Bodock is always a family, community-oriented event,” said Olsen, as she worked her way north, on Main, along with her husband and four kids.
Country music whispered down the impromptu midway, over neighbors standing in clusters, talking about so-and-so, and church, and football, over tables of locally made arts and crafts, over parents pushing strollers and leading chatty, perspiring children by the hand. A handful sat in lawn chairs, in the shade of the magnolias, admiring the immensity of a flag big enough to cover the façade of the Courthouse.
The bicycle ride down the Tanglefoot had just finished, and folks were preparing the stage, on the south end of Main, for the bands to kick-up. In a shaded courtyard, volunteers helped children make ornaments shaped like stars, and picture frames, and whatever their young minds dreamed up.
Kelsey Russell, along with her little ones, five-year-old Alice, and three-year-old Mack, wondered if they’d have time for a snow cone before the train returned to re-board for another trip around the festival grounds.
“Seeing people we know, and just getting out and having fun on the weekend is what we enjoy,” said Russell.
When asked what he enjoyed about Bodock, Bob Miller of Buckhorn had a rascally answer.
“It sure ain’t the heat,” said Miller, smiling kindly underneath his wiry, white beard. Miller’s tanned, tattooed arms were exposed to the sun, and he evoked the kind of country-strong, amicably outlaw, fiercely patriotic image one sees a lot in Pontotoc County.
“The gathering of people is nice, seeing folks enjoy each other’s company,” Miller said.
Stanley and Sharon Stacey brought their 21-month-old grandson, Hero Vontress, to enjoy the festival.
“I bought some jewelry, for family and friends,” said Sharon.
“That food sure smells good,” Stanley added, pointing with his thumb, back over his shoulder.
Debra and Dewayne Trantham came from Booneville, as they have for years.
“This is a really good festival, and it brings a lot of people into Pontotoc, said Dewayne. “The car show is great—really enjoy it.”
Green apple snow cone in-hand, Luke Brooks, along with his sister, Keegan, 2, brother Sawyer, 4, and their daddy, Cody, brought the ship about and headed down north on Main again, for another go at the treats and trinkets and friends.
“The Bodock Festival is just a great, family atmosphere,” said Cody, taking his smallest by the hand, and tipping back his sunglasses. “The kids love it, and so do I.”