We’ve all heard the adage “get plenty of fiber”. But what is dietary fiber and why is it important? Dietary fibers are the structural parts of plants and therefore can be found in all plant-derived foods – vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and legumes or pulses. Fiber, which is sometimes referred to as roughage, is the parts of plant foods your body cannot digest or absorb. Other parts of food are broken down and absorbed through the lining of the gut. Fiber, however, contains chemical bonds that are not broken down by human enzymes and therefore passes through the digestive system fairly intact.
There are two types of fiber: soluble and insoluble. Soluble fiber dissolves in water and insoluble fiber does not. Soluble fiber is commonly found in barley, legumes, fruit, oats, and vegetables. Soluble fibers reduce risk of chronic diseases. Insoluble fibers are found in the outer layers of whole grains, the hulls of seeds, and the skins of corn kernels.
Fiber-rich plant foods such as whole grains, legumes, vegetables, and fruits contain a host of vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals which lower risk of chronic diseases. Dietary fibers play an important role in maintaining a healthy digestive tract. Soluble fibers ferment in the gut providing sustenance for beneficial bacteria. Insoluble fibers stimulate the lining of the colon to produce water and mucus which softens the stool. Both soluble and insoluble fibers help prevent constipation and lower the risk of colon cancer. Dietary fibers bind and remove potential cancer-causing agents from the colon. In addition, small fatlike molecules resulting from bacterial fermentation in the gut activate cancer-destroying enzymes and prevent inflammation in the colon. While oral fiber supplements can help manage constipation, they lack the nutrients and phytochemicals that help protect against cancer.
Fiber-rich foods also reduce risks for obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, dental cavities, and malnutrition. High-fiber foods reduce the risk for type 2 diabetes. Soluble fibers delay the transit of nutrients through the digestive tract, slowing glucose absorption, and stabilizing glucose levels. In addition, dietary fibers can help with weight management. Fibers absorb water from digestive juices, producing a feeling of fullness. Fiber-rich foods also tend to be lower in fat, added sugars, and calories than refined and processed foods. Diets rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes can help lower blood pressure, lower cholesterol and other blood lipids, and reduce inflammation resulting in a lower risk of heart disease and stroke.
To avoid issues such as gas and bloating, increase fiber intake gradually to allow the gut to adjust. For example, try adding one additional serving of a high-fiber food each day for one week. Then add an additional serving each day for another week. Continue this pattern until the recommended servings of fruits, vegetables, grains, and legumes are reached.
Tips for Getting Fiber:
Remember the “Five-A-Day” recommendation from the USDA Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Eat a minimum of three servings of vegetables and two servings of fruit each day. One serving is a piece of fruit or a half-cup of fruits or vegetables.
Include legumes or pulses three times each week or more. These can be included either as a meatless main dish or as a side dish.
Eat nuts and seeds as a snack or added to other foods such as yogurt, oatmeal, or salads.
Eat more whole grain breads and grains by replacing refined grains such as white rice with a whole grain brown rice.
References:
Mayo Clinic (2021). Dietary Fiber: Essential for a Healthy Diet. Retrieved from: https://www.mayoclinic.org
DeBruyne, L. K. & Pinna, K. (2020). Nutrition and Diet Therapy (10th ed). Cengage Learning: Boston.