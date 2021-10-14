Sustainability refers to managing resources in a way that ensures they can used and enjoyed by future generations. It is a term that can be applied to several areas including agriculture, natural resources, financial resources, and the communities we live in.
When applied to agriculture, sustainability describes methods to promote soil health and protect water quality that will in turn improve farm productivity and profitability. Sustainable agriculture practices can ensure a continuous supply of food and fiber while also strengthening rural communities.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service is promoting sustainable agriculture principles through the upcoming Resource Stewardship in Diverse Farm Systems field day. This free event will be made possible through cooperation with the Pontotoc Extension office, local farmers, along with support from the Mississippi Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
The field day will include stops at Pontotoc County farms that display integration of conservation practices in agritourism, vegetable production, livestock production, row crop production, and forestry. Examples of farming practices that can be used to diversify and improve farm income will also be discussed. Various conservation practices implemented through support from the NRCS including high tunnel greenhouse structures, cross fencing, cover crops, livestock watering systems, high use area improvement, and streambank stabilization will be described as well.
The field day will take place on November 4, 2021, at Wise Family Farms located at 291 Shady Grove Rd. in Pontotoc. It will last from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Lunch and transportation during the field day will be provided. Landowners, producers, and conservation professionals are welcome to attend. Those interested in attending the field day can register online with the following link or QR code.
Introduction and implementation of sustainable agriculture practices are important to conserve natural resources and to improve farm productivity and profitability. For more information or to register for the field day, contact James Shannon at 662-489-3910 or through email at james.shannon@msstate.edu.