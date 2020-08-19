The July term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court adjourned last Friday and fifteen defendants pled guilty to criminal charges and were sentenced during the final week of court.
Defendant Andrue Patrick Tutor pled guilty to possession of contraband in a correctional facility and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, but he was credited for time already served and the balance suspended.
He was placed on five years post-release, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Juanita Fair Young pled guilty to DUI fourth offense and was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison unless she successfully completes two years of intensive supervision/house arrest.
She was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Anna Hayes Tyson pled guilty to charges of burglary of a vehicle and burglary of a dwelling. On the vehicle burglary Tyson was sentenced to serve seven years in prison, fined $500 and ordered to pay $515 restitution and court costs.
On the dwelling burglary Tyson was sentenced to 25 years in prison, but she was credited for time already served and the balance suspended. She was placed on five years post release supervision, ordered to pay a total of $12,004.55 restitution and court costs. The two Pontotoc County causes and a Lee County cause will run consecutively.
Defendant Anthony R. Pulliam pled guilty to taking of a motor vehicle and ws sentenced to five years in prison but he was credited for time already served and the balance suspended. He was placed on four years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $2,712 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant William Thomas Chunn pled guilty to possession of marijuana but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of three years unsupervised probation. Chunn was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, plus $50 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Walter Alvis King pled guilty to possession of cocaine with intent and was sentenced to eight years in prison, but King was credited for time already served and the balance suspended. King was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $500 and ordered to pay court costs, $125 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Tyrone R. Hych pled guilty to DUI fourth and was sentenced to five years in prison with three years suspended. Hych was placed on three years post release supervision, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees. The sentence in this cause will run consecutively to two other Pontotoc County causes.
Defendant Justin Wayne Morris pled guilty to burglary of building and was sentenced to seven years in prison, but with no prior felony conviction the seven years were suspended. Morris was placed on five years supervision and pay fine and cost totaling $1,000, plus $500 in fees.
Defendant Trey Alexander Bean pled guilty to possession of cocaine and was sentenced to eight years in prison, but he was credited for time served and the balance suspended. Bean was placed on two years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $50 restitution, $500 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Tyler Dewitt Grose pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison, but he was credited for time served and the balance suspended. Grose was placed on two years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $90 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Julie Louise Mooneyham pled guilty to sale of meth and was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison with 19 years suspended. Mooneyham was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $435 restitution, plus court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Kenneth Cornell Shaw pled guilty to human trafficking and was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 17 of those years suspended. Shaw was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $50,000 ($49,000 suspended) and must pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Joshua Carmentae Watkins pled guilty to possession of marijuana with intent, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of three years probation. Watkins was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $70 restitution, plus court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Jason Thomas Love pled guilty to possession of marijuana with intent and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but he was credited with time served and the balance suspended. Love was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, plus $125 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Jason Lamar Warran pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident when there was injury and was sentenced to five years in prison unless he completes one year of intensive supervision/house arrest. He was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and must pay $600 in fees plus court costs.
Defendant Courtney Dawn Massey was arraigned in circuit court on a charge of malicious mischief. Massey pled note guilty and was released on $5,000 bond.