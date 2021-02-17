A grand jury which deliberated in January returned 54 indictments into open court during arraignment proceedings in Pontotoc County Circuit Court on Wednesday, February 10.
Some indictments remain secret pending arrest or bonding of defendants charged.
Court officials said plea days are scheduled for March 24 and 25. The three week March term of circuit court convenes Monday, March 29.
Defendants and charges named in the indictments returned last week included:
-Manuel De-Jesus Holguin, forceable rape;
-Shelton Mitch McGreger, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation, kidnapping and felony fleeing;
-Daniel Ray Alexander, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
-Eddie Tyreke Vance, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
-Jacob Heath Robbins, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
-Oscar Lopez, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
-James Russell Dunnam, two counts aggravated domestic violence-weapon;
-Savannah McGreger, two counts child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Max McGreger, two counts child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Tyson Channing Brown, burglary of dwelling-larceny;
-Ashley Christian Turner, burglary of vehicle;
-Frank Romanda Silas, DUI 4th;
-Bruce Jay Boock, possession meth;
-Daniel Ray Anderson, possession of THC;
-Brian Michael Herring, possession meth;
-Tammie Annette Herring, possession meth;
-Jessica Dianne Horton, three counts of fondling-under 18, position of authority;
-Brandon Kimmons, felon with a weapon;
-Ronald David Hernandez Mejia, sexual battery-under 14;
-Paul Derrell Baldwin, Jr., kidnapping and felon with a weapon;
-Sherry Denise Washington, embezzlement and exploitation of vulnerable person;
-Justin Shane Bannister, cyberstalking;
-Anthony Castro, burglary of building;
-Greg D. Watkins, DUI 4th;
-Michael Tyler Walls, felon with a weapon;
-John Allen, Jr., possession meth;
-Shahzain Amiruddin Gillani, possession marijuana;
-Amy Lynn Gann, Script forgery;
-Jessica LeAnne Simmons, burglary of building;
-Samantha Morphis, credit card fraud;
-Charles Jalani Thomas, two counts burglary of dwelling-larceny, two counts possession of stolen firearm;
-Ashley Lee Mask, embezzlement;
-Kersten Lane Wells, grand larceny;
-Arthur Clifton Chapman, two counts simple assault law enforcement officer or other, possession meth;
-April Dawn Williams, introducing contraband into correctional facility and conspiracy;
-Virgil Turner Monts, Jr., felon with weapon;
-Sean David Holloway, possession meth;
-Pete Edwards Peters, possession marijuana;
-Garrett Jacques Davis, possession meth;
-Tyler R. Dyer, felony fleeing;
-Ryan Michael Lane, four counts burglary of vehicle;
-Tharius Macarthur Conley, aggravated assault-weapon;
-William Foote, manslaughter-culpable negligence;
-Bridget Jenkins, accessory after the fact-violent;
-Dustin Lamar Winfield, two counts credit card fraud;
-Dionicia M. Lenoir, possession of meth;
-William Eddie Fitzpatrick, possession of marijuana with intent;
-Ritchie Allen Payne, possession of meth with intent;
-Cordell Armand Barnes,false pretense;
-Courtney Nicole Tate, possession of meth;
-Amber Sky Gullick, burglary of a building;
-Kioko Kenyotta Betts, DUI 4th;
-Barbara Shea Hudson, child endangerment;
-Joshua Corkern, DUI 3rd.