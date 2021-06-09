Fifty-three indictments were returned last week during arraignment proceedings in Pontotoc County Circuit Court. The three week July term of circuit court begins July 26 and concludes August 12.
Plea days are scheduled for July 21 and 22.
Defendants arraigned and their charges included:
-Emma Katelyn Wray, child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance (CS);
-Adrian T. Strong, burglary of a dwelling-assault;
-Douglas B. McCuiston, aggravated assault-weapon;shooting into dwelling; burglary of a dwelling;
-Juan Carlos Garza, possession of marijuana with intent;
-Richard Roy Wilson, attempted burglary of a dwelling-terrorize;
-Colton C. Cannon, nine counts burglary of vehicle, three counts grand larceny, felony fleeing, two counts burglary of building;
-Jaron Neal Roberson, possession of marijuana with intent; possession MDMA with intent;
-Kahld Daquan Souter, possession marijuana with intent-proximity enhancement;
-Keenan Ahmad Rasean Souter, possession marijuana with intent, proximity enhancement;
-Robert Linder Kidd, II, sale oxycodeone;
-Frank James Harston, possession meth;
-Nathaniel Scott Dowdy, sale meth and possession of meth;
-Cameron Courtez Langston, DUI 4th;
-Stephanie Ann Chambers, DUI 4th;
-Michael Tehran Denman, DUI 4th;
-Daniel Christopher Hill, Jr., DUI 4th;
-Melvin Lenard Westmoreland, DUI 4th;
-Jacob Trey Nash, DUI 3rd;
-Ashley Marie Shelton, DUI 4th;
-Robert Lee Hawkins, Jr., felon with a weapon;
-Jonathan Paul Bolton, felony fleeing;
-Chad Anthony Hinton, DUI 4th;
-Frank Romanda Silas, DUI 4th;
-Brandon Kimmons, DUI 4th;
-Josh Jerome Greathouse, DUI 4th;
-Dorian Migual Robertson, felon with a weapon;
-Jonathan Mathew Aston, burglary of building;
-Jeremy Derrick, burglary of building;
-Jeff Dale Tutor, possession meth;
-Stephen Ray Mills, trafficking meth;
-Amanda Michan, trafficking meth;
-Pamela Jean Castle, possession meth with intent;
-Robin Michelle Milsap, possession meth;
-Eric Brown, possession THC;
-Kirstin Faith Dobbs, possession THC;
-Larry Wayne Mathis, Jr., DUI 4th;
-Ryan Marshall Vandiver, felony fleeing;
-Jodicee Devonte Dilworth, DUI 4th;
-Ryan Marshall Vandiver, felony taking of motor vehicle;
-Walter Edward Holt, fondling;
-Christopher Horton, possession of amphetamine;
-Kenneth Redmond, possession stolen property;
-Deonte Sh’Qun Dilworth, introducing contraband;
-Porchia Thomas, introduction contraband, conspiracy to introduce contraband;
-Jaron Neal Roberson, introducing contraband, conspiracy to introduce contraband.