The Pontotoc Farmers' Market will be cruising through its final Saturday of the season this weekendwith an Elvis tribute artist! Ending at Halloween will make it festive as well with our vendor trick or trick. Costumes optional, but would look great in a photo with Elvis!
Even though we are gearing up for a Halloween weekend finish, it is never too early to start thinking about gifts to fill out holiday shopping lists. Howdy Hills' goat milk soap, seed packs from Taylor Flower Patch and Aldridge Farm's specially decorated jams and jellies are great stocking stuffers. For the gardener, how about bird feeders from Marie Smith or handcrafted garden tools from Tortuga Forge and Bladeworks. Locally made holiday decor and art available from Nikki's Yard Art, Kitty Hutty Woodcarving & Art Studio and Rooted in Love. Lots more to choose from....pet gifts from Levitt Leads and Eliza's pet treats; unique hand-made gifts from 4 Corners Crochet, Ittybittyhippychicks, Johnsons' embroidered kitchen items, Carol Pierson's handsewn gathering aprons and quilts, Jessica Kleyla's jewelry, Connor's Creations and herbal products from Seed & Sparrow. For those who can't make it to the market or don't have their lists ready to fill just yet, most of our vendors make their merchandise available for online shopping and will take custom orders. Check our FB page through the holidays to see gift ideas and contact information for our artisans, makers and bakers.
Join us one more time this season for a music-filled morning with Mitchell Johnson, as Elvis, along with our favorite violinist, Grace Bridges. Connect with our vendors for off-season sales and bring the kids for trick or treating at each booth. All thanks to our sponsor, Justin Price of Woodmanlife, 662-200-2737. The Pontotoc Farmers' Market, serving our community with ALL LOCAL, ALL FRESH baked goods, produce, cottage foods and so much more!
