I especially love the scene in “Gone With the Wind” where a hungry, weary and broken Scarlett O’Hara holds a fist full of dirt and vows, “As God is my witness I will never look for another Tupperware lid again!”
I’m all teared up just thinking about it. No, not about Scarlett, the missing Tupperware piece.
We have a tiny kitchen but two drawers full of Tupperware and Rubbermaid bowls and lids.
I recently spent an entire Saturday doing a Tupperware and Rubbermaid inventory. There were 17 round bowls and 19 round lids, 7 rectangular bowls and five lids and nine square bowls and 13 square lids. I found only two lids that actually fit a bowl. I wrapped them all up in a beautiful box and I’m giving them to Madison for Mother’s Day.
Saw a photo of a car that had a rectangle Tupperware bowl zip tied over the bulb of a broken headlight. That’s a good idea. I have at least a dozen bowls at home that no lid fits so let me know if you have a broken headlight.
Another photo showed a Tupperware bowl that had been freezer taped over a bug on the door of the refrigerator. A note read: HUGE nasty bug, too big to kill, I no longer run fast (maybe you can grill it for supper).
Another cartoon showed a pen full of fat turkeys and one fat turkey was talking to another who was completely covered by a white sheet with only two eye holes. “How long are you going to wear that ridiculous costume,” one turkey asked. “Till you’re a Tupperware full of leftovers in the fridge,” his costumed fellow turkey replied.
Do you remember the scene in Raiders of the Lost Ark where Indiana Jones switches the bag of sand for the huge jewel? My feat is opening the kitchen drawer and pulling out a lid and bowl and still be able to close the drawer without rearranging 30 lids and 20 bowls.
Raise your hand if one of your children won the junior high school science fair with the fungus you grew inside one of your Tupperware dishes from the spaghetti that got pushed to the back of the refrigerator.
Did you hear about the husband who wanted to be buried in a Tupperware casket. A month later he still hadn’t been buried and his wife said “it’s cause we can’t find a lid to fit it.”
Did you know that the Pilgrims didn’t invite the Indians to the second Thanksgiving. It’s because they didn’t return all the Tupperware from the take home leftovers.
If I only had a dollar for every time over the past 41 years my wife has said, “ The lids and the bowls are supposed to all be right here in this drawer.”
Did you ever open a Tupperware bowl you found in the back of the fridge and just as you broke the seal something inside moaned.
I got a set of Tupperware bowls that have the radioactive symbol on the lids.
The Supreme Court recently ruled that a parent doesn’t need a search warrant to search their children’s cabinets for lids and bowls they have stolen since birth.
Tupperware is so handy for waiting a week, or three, to throw out your food.
I had an empty 35mm film container sitting on my desk and a young child asked me why I had such a small Tupperware container.
Preparing a meal takes three hours, eating the meal lasts about 10 minutes and washing the Tupperware weeks later takes two days of soaking and a sander.
I told Janet she can keep my ashes in a Tupperware bowl. She said “too expensive."
The best murder weapon would be a Tupperware lid because no one would ever be able to find it.
If elected president my first executive order will be that all Tupperware and Rubbermaid bowls and lids must be color coded— lids and bowls same color— and numbered. All clear colored bowls will be outlawed.
I have a friend in the CIA who swears that Tupperware is engineered so that it purposefully falls out of cabinets. It’s based on shape, weight distribution and tilt.
Raise your hand if you’ve had a friend to bring their sixth grader over and search for your Tupperware lids with the drone they got for Christmas.
My Tupperware is so old the dog won’t chew it and the cat won’t play with it.
Be truthful. Did you ever look for a matching lid in the mailbox?
The next time Three Rivers sponsors one of those hazardous material collection days I’m going to take my Tupperware bowls (unopened).
Did you know that Tupperware and Rubbermaid are Latin words for “never the twain lids and bowls shall match.”