Tis the season for merriment and decorations, but tis also the season for home fires, so Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin gave some tips for keeping your home safe this Christmas.
Live Christmas trees are lovely and traditional, but they’re also hazardous if not maintained properly.
“Keep it watered,” said Martin. “Late in the month, a live tree in the house is essentially a box of sap and tinder, and it is extremely flammable.” Sap is nature’s pure flammable liquid, Martin said, describing it as “almost like pure gasoline,” and running sap from a live tree is terribly dangerous. Keeping a live tree far away from any heat source, particularly an open-flame fireplace, should be common sense, Martin added.
Martin said one of his firemen had an 8-foot natural tree and it was consuming up to three gallons of water every four days.
“Stay vigilant with it,” said Martin. “If you leave the gas heat on in the house, and it dries the air out all day, your tree probably needs more water.”
As Christmas approaches families stack presents around trees, and the simple act of reaching through ribbons and tags—packages, boxes and bags–to water the tree gets harder. Leave a path through the goodies to water the tree, Martin said.
Space heaters are also a concern this type of year, said Martin.
“We’ve already seen one fire this season attributed to a wall heater that had too much stuff around it,” Martin said.
Most space heaters today have automatic shutoff mechanisms if they tip over, according to Martin, but older, unsafe heaters are still available online.
“The old milk-can type heaters are still out there, on Ebay, and such, and they’re really dangerous,” said Martin. “They pull a lot of amps and weren’t built to the safety standards of today.”
Finally, anything that produces heat requires a lot of amperage, Martin said, so running a space heater on an extension cord is almost always a bad idea.
“Anything from your coffee maker to your wall heater pulls a lot more amps because it needs energy to produce the heat to warm the coils,” said Martin.
Cute little rug rats and pets are adorable but cumbersome and folks should make sure they can’t stick toys inside heat sources, Martin added.
“Kids are home during Christmas, and they’re moving about, and little ones can knock things over or stick things where they shouldn’t. Dogs and cats are the same,” said Martin.
The Pontotoc Fire Department is in the middle of its busiest season, according to Martin.
“It usually starts about the beginning of November and runs through the middle of April,” the chief said. The department usually responds to 40 calls per month, and as of Nov. 30 they’d answered 480 this year. That put Martin and his firefighters at their normal, annual call volume with a full month remaining in 2021.
Taking common sense measures will make Christmas safe for everybody, Martin said.
“We all enjoy lights and warmth and family, so just make sure you’re careful, keep any presents or blankets or anything a safe distance from heat sources, and enjoy your holiday, safely.”