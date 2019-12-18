Keep your tree watered, mind your kitchen, and never leave a space heater running while you’re away—those top the list of recommendations from the Pontotoc Fire Department this holiday season.
It’s getting cold, and as folks heat their homes and cook big meals, they should remember that devastating home fires can be prevented with just an ounce of common sense precaution, said Chief Lance Martin.
“Vigilance is the key,” said Martin. “Be smart. If your tree is brittle, or changing color, replace it. When you’re cooking, don’t assume that you can run to the store while something is on the stove. Don’t overload electrical outlets.”
Christmas is the time for lights, and the fire department welcomes that, but being careful means everybody can have a good time and go home safely, Martin said.
Use GFCI, or ground-fault-circuit-interrupter power strips, which protect against shorts and overheating by shutting off if there’s an imbalance in current, Martin said. Most older homes only have GFCI outlets in the kitchen or bathroom, where electricity is more likely to contact water.
Pay attention to frayed lines on outside light strings, said Martin. After New Years, folks sometimes yank down Christmas lights they stapled up, tearing bare spots which can lead to fires when put back up. Be sensible about how you use extension cords.
Live Christmas trees are making a big comeback, Martin said. The dry, warm conditions and blowing air inside your home is the perfect environment to make the sap ooze in evergreens, and sap is highly flammable.
Candles are popular this time of year, as are open-flame fireplaces.
“Small children are tempted to throw things into fires, and kids are home more during the holidays,” said Martin. “When plastic melts, the hydrocarbons are extremely flammable.” The chief recommended putting guards around all open flames, and keeping furniture at a safe distance.
“Flame retardant doesn’t mean fireproof,” said Martin.
That safe distance pertains to space heaters, too.
“Don’t put things close. Give at least three feet of clearance on all sides—even above—space heaters,” said Martin.
Don’t put smoke-detectors in the kitchen, where they will go off every day and only encourage you to unhook them, Martin said. Put them, instead, in every room where someone sleeps.
“The mattress you’re sleeping on is made of hydrocarbons, which actually burn twice,” said Martin. “They burn in their solid state, liquify, and burn again, and the smoke is 100 percent toxic.”
Keep your bedroom door shut. Smoke follows the path of least resistance, and closing your door raises your chances of surviving a house fire by 60 percent, according to Martin.
Outside precautions
Deep-frying turkeys is poplar in the South, but the process is dangerous, since it involves completely submerging a heavy bird in hot oil.
Never put a frozen bird into the fryer, even if it’s only partially frozen.
“Make sure the turkey is 150 percent defrosted, or you will have a fire,” said Martin.
The equipment for frying turkeys is bulky and easily mishandled.
“Fry turkeys in uncovered, open-air conditions, never under carports or in garages,” said Martin.
Freezing water pipes aren’t fire hazards, but they can cause a lot of grief. They’re easily avoidable, according to Martin.
If the temperature falls below 30 degrees for any sustained time, leave a faucet dripping. Oddly enough, hot water freezes quicker than cold, so after you have your hot, morning shower, then leave for work, and if it’s cold enough, the pipes will be more likely to freeze.
Pipes on the northern side of your home are more prone to freeze, but when temps fall, making sure faucets or other exposed parts all around are covered with inexpensive, Styrofoam covers can save headaches.
The fire department also works traffic accidents.
“Slow down,” said Martin. “Everybody is in a hurry this time of year, with a million things to do, and they’re on-edge, but please give yourself plenty of time to get to where you’re going. Do not use your phone while driving.”
Firefighters gladly risk their lives saving people, but it shouldn’t be for mindless oversights or recklessness, Martin said. The Pontotoc Fire Department employees 25 people, 15 of whom are volunteers. They’ve answered 430 calls this year, and want everyone to have a safe and happy holiday.
“Use common sense,” said Martin. “If it looks dangerous, it probably is. We’ve seen so many families spend the holidays in hotels instead of at home when simple precautions could have prevented terrible consequences. Be vigilant in everything you do. Take nothing for granted. Be careful, and enjoy.”
Fire department personnel are happy to answer questions or even do an on-site safety demonstration for those who want to learn more.
Call (662) 489-7805.