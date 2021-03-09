Coffee street apartment fire

Fire destroys apartments 

 By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress

Around 10:45 this morning (Tuesday, March 9) Pontotoc City Firemen battled an apartment fire at 295 Coffee Street in Pontotoc. Fire officials said the structure on fire contained three adjoining apartments which were under one roof and the fire destroyed two of the apartments while the third apartment had heavy smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

