Pontotoc County Fire Services Coordinator Adam Patton reported that a fire destroyed a Thaxton Community home around 7 p.m. Monday night (Jan 13).
Patton said the home was located along Highway 6 west (Highway 278 four lane) approximately eight miles west of Pontotoc and was owned by Doris Poe.
"She was home when the fire started and was able to escape, but we don't yet know the cause of the fire," Patton said.
Fire departments from Thaxton, Pontotoc, Toccopola and Hurricane responded to the fire, he said.