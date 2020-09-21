A Pontotoc County man died Sunday (Sept. 20) from injuries he had received early that morning in a fire that destroyed his home on Cooke Road in southern Pontotoc County, according to Pontotoc County Fire Investigator Scott Gregory.
Investigator Gregory identified the fire fatality as Bobby Walls, 52, of Cooke Road.
Walls and three other people fled the home when the fire was discovered around 6:50 a.m. Sunday morning, Gregory reported. No one else was injured in the fire, he said.
“An occupant of the home rushed Mr. Walls to the Pontotoc Hospital and he was airlifted to the Med in Memphis where he succumbed to his injuries,” Gregory said.
Pontotoc County Fire Services Coordinator Adam Patton said that Randolph and Beckham Fire Departments responded to the fire.
“The house was a total loss,” Patton said. “Someone had already left with the victim when the trucks arrived.”
Gregory said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.