On Friday (Feb. 11) fire and emergency officials in Pontotoc County cautioned residents of the danger of setting brush or grass fires on their property.
Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin said residents should exercise extreme caution before burning leaves or brush piles.
"I'm not aware of any state issued burn ban right now but this time of year it's dangerous to be setting any fires," Martin cautioned.
"There is some moisture in the ground but the vegetation is dead and highly combustible," Martin stressed. "It doesn't take but just a little wind for a wildfire to get out of control. Right now that kudzu is just waiting for something to ignite it."
Martin said Pontotoc Firemen have battled several wildfires within the past week, but stressed that volunteer departments out in the county have fought wildfires every day.
"We've been to at least four wildfires in the past two weeks, but I know Sherman Fire Department has put out brush fires every day this week. And Ecru Fire Dept. has been to at least three or four."
"I've heard that there's been 30 to 40 bales of hay destroyed by some of those fires and that's expensive stuff."
Pontotoc County Emergency Management Director Allen Bain said state officials have issued some fire advisories but no bans as of February 11.
"Every volunteer department has had some brush fires this past week," Bain said. "People have been burning brush piles, grass and leaves."
"Sherman Department had a grass fire that jumped over Tuscumbia Road and burned numerous big round bales of hay. That's real bad."
"When the temperatures gets up and the sun shines folks get anxious to get out and start cleaning up."
"But if the wind is blowing even a little, it's too dangerous to set a fire. And you can't leave a fire unattended, even for a minute. And in many cases that's what happens."