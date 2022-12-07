William Mills with Mills & Mills Architect out of New Albany did a walk through of the Pontotoc County courthouse with Hills Construction supervisors last Friday. Also on the walk through were Pontotoc County Tax Assessor Van McWhirter and Circuit Court Clerk Melinda Nowicki to look at all the small things that needed fixing in the court house to complete Phase 1 of the renovations of the first floor.
Contractors are set to take down the temporary wall that has been up for all of the summer so they can continue to do the work of renovation down the hall.
Although Phase 1 is nearing completion McWhirter said he was not going to move back into the courthouse until after he finishes with tax season. “We are right in the middle of tax season so I’m going to stay where I am until after Phase 2 is complete, simply because of the noise and the dust,” McWhirter said.
So for the next several months if you want to do business with the Pontotoc County Tax assessor/collector Van McWhirter you will continue to have to go to the old justice court building, located on the east side of Liberty Street behind the white building which was the law office once occupied by Phil Tutor.
Once Phase 2 begins the circuit clerk's office will move into the office that once housed the tag office on the north western side of the courthouse first floor.
“We will stay there and be there from now on,” Nowicki said. “Our old offices will house the election commissions stuff as well as records and research.”
The room that has the Veterans affairs office will be used as an office as well. The Veterans Affairs will move into the new building that is being built in front of the American Legion Building. That building is expected to be finished in mid-January.
In addition to these the basement is undergoing renovations as well. This will consist of implementing a storm drainage system, sealing of exterior walls to stop water thru-wall infiltration, and repairs to the exterior interior walls due to water and weathering damage.
In addition to the inside the roof has also undergone repairs. This includes install new durolast roof, fixing the gutters holding water as well as installing new trim and replacing the clay tiles on the roof that are missing or broken.
Aside from making the building more aesthetically pleasing, these restorations will stabilize the Courthouse's character and preserve its beauty for years to come. This project will also serve to further improve the building's historical grandeur and will not remove or harm any architectural feature or surface relevant to its past.
Phase 1 of the project is set to be completed by mid December.
When Phase 2 is complete and the tax office moves back into the courthouse they will be located on the eastern side of the courthouse on the first floor.
History
This building has been on the south side of the square for 106 years this month. The bid for this courthouse was let December 15, 1915. Ground dimensions of the building are 130 by 100 feet and it is three stories high. One year later, in December of 1916, the building was open for business. It was designated as a Mississippi Landmark on April 4, 1990.
