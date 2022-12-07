William Mills with Mills & Mills Architect out of New Albany did a walk through of the Pontotoc County courthouse with Hills Construction supervisors last Friday. Also on the walk through were Pontotoc County Tax Assessor Van McWhirter and Circuit Court Clerk Melinda Nowicki to look at all the small things that needed fixing in the court house to complete Phase 1 of the renovations of the first floor.

