Citizens in the Town of Ecru went to the polls last Tuesday and voted to put the first woman mayor into office for the town. Patty Turk garnered 159 votes ousting incumbent Jeff Smith who had 87 votes.
Jeff Smith, who has been in office since the fall of 2016, getting into the office by special election that year after Mayor Mark Baldwin resigned, was elected to his first full term of office in May of 2017.
“I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished over the past four and a half years,” Smith said. “We’ve made tremendous progress in getting the town out of the hole it was in. Hopefully we made things easier for the next administration to keep moving forward. We made great strides and I appreciate the board’s hard work and the support we got. I’m happy with everything we’ve done."
Patty Turk, who owns and operates a real estate business in the heart of Ecru said she was overwhelmed at the outpouring of the town. “I’m humbled, excited and little bit scared,” Turk said. “I didn’t really know what to expect. The people in Ecru are so good hearted and it has been overwhelming.”
This primary election doesn’t end the election year for the town, because there are still aldermen seats to be decided in the general election which will be Tuesday, June 8.
The top five vote getters in the aldermen race were: Dr. James Speck, 157; Allison Richardson, 181; Gable Todd, 206; Joey Tharp, 159 and Jeannie Thompson, 169. Richie Turner, who had 157 votes, will not advance to the general election. The five aldermen that just won advancement and democrat Gloria High will be on the slate in the general election.