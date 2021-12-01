Lesson learned from Science – Well Not really
I was watching a TV program the other night and the man talked about how far science has brought us and how advanced we are now through the scientific studies and such that have been and are now being done. Now folks, I get that we have progressed, but to tell you my simple little country woman opinion, we have digressed almost as much as we have progressed.
They were talking about what our schools now are being told that they must teach and how we are to adjust “our” normal way of life for those in this country who have set out to defy our God in every way possible. I came across this man, I believe he is the Lt. Governor of North Carolina, and he was letting “them” have it. As he spoke about standing up for what is Godly and right and just and true, he made a statement about how they can change their appearance, they can change their name, they can change their dress, the way they talk, the way they walk, they can be cut up, drugged up, and made up but all they will really be is messed up. He said, “GOD made them and they can’t change their DNA, no matter what they do.
Well, my little mind began to think about DNA and the sweet Spirit of God gave me these thoughts. Now I know or at least I have read that DNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, is the hereditary material in humans and that nearly every cell in a person's body has the same DNA. Ain’t God Good!!!!! But, I began to think about what would happen to us if we said DNA meant:
1. Do Not Argue
2. Do Not Anger
3. Do Not Amplify
4. Do Not Allow
5. Do Not Apologize.
I began to wonder what would happen in our lives if we, as Christians, began to live by these 5 DNA’s and I could have listed more, but for time and writing I just put these five. So, let’s look at what I thought about each of these and you can see if you agree. If not, that’s ok.
1. Do Not Argue - I have found that through the years, most things are not changed by what my husband thinks, or I think or my siblings think etc. Things are what they are and what we think about them doesn’t really matter as far as changing them. So, if that’s the case and it is, why argue? Now let’s put that through the Bible test. If God states in His Word that something is a sin, then it is. Period. End of story! We would fare much better in life if we said, “He wrote what He meant and He hasn’t changed His mind.” Then when someone does something contrary to what He said, DO NOT ARGUE. You stand firm and state firmly what you believe and then leave it alone. You will not change what they believe. Only God can change a person’s heart and only God can put a person in his/her right mind. So right here, I paused and asked the sweet Holy Ghost of God to help me cause if you don’t believe the way I do, I will certainly tell you and then I will tell you again, and then I will reaffirm what I have already stated and I think you get the picture. Help me JESUS!!! He said what He meant and meant what He said and there was no arguing about it.
2. DO NOT ANGER - As I thought about this DNA, I thought about how many times in my life have I caused someone else to get angry or lose their cool because I was so dogmatic in whatever the situation was that I would not budge. Let me state this right here: If it’s in the
B I B L E, I won’t mean to anger you, but I will NOT change my thoughts nor my ways. I’ll just try to tell you lovingly and then turn and walk away. But even in turning away, I pray the Lord will help me to be Christ like and remember He just quietly slipped away on several different occasions in the Bible.
3. DO NOT AMPLIFY - WHOA!!!! All I could do when the Spirit gave me this was hang my head in shame. I hate to confess this, but truth is truth. If I believe in you, trust you, respect you and love you and then you do something that messes with my heart and mind in one of those areas, I have extreme trouble not amplifying your mistakes. Maybe not to you, but in my mind and heart where you live. And then, no matter how many good things you do, I still remember that bad thing that you did that messed with my mind and heart. Then, the Spirit said to me, what about this verse: “Forbearing one another, and forgiving one another, … even as Christ forgave you, so also do ye.” Does God know me or what????? He has an answer for everything that crosses my mind and I know that there is a lot of unexplored territory there. He not only forgives, He forgets and He wants me to do the same. I confess, I have real problems with that, but He said He would help me to see the good and not to amplify the bad. Thank you Jesus!!!
4. DO NOT ALLOW - WOW! Just reckon why the Spirit of God would bring this to my mind? He let me know why. How many things have I allowed things to come into my mind and my heart and even into my home, that my grandmother would have stood at the door and said “NO WAY, that’s coming in my house.” She wouldn’t even let us play a game that had dice because she said that could lead us down the wrong road. And you played no cards at all but Old Maid and she really didn’t like for you to do that. No one would have dared to come to her home with the liquid of the world on their breath, and no one would have dared uttered a swear word in her presence. Thank God I do have some of her in me. I too wouldn’t let you come into my house with Satan’s drink on your breath. Thank You Jesus! I too wouldn’t let you play gambling games and such in my house. Thank you Lord!! But my oh my!!!! I have allowed that box that we call a TV to come into my house and most of it is so ungodly and filthy. I have, like my Mama Watkins, told some folks that they could not watch some programs in our house because of language or violence or sexual scenes. Now folks, it’s not because I think that I am so holy and righteous that I do that, it’s because I am so wicked that my mind will pick up on that ungodly stuff and I have enough trouble with my mind as it is, that I certainly don’t want that box of evil to be spewing it’s thoughts and actions into my mind. Why are we today so accustomed to what used to be called evil and today is accepted? Because we have ALLOWED that thing to influence us for so long that our hearts and minds are not affected like they used to be. We have ALLOWED the world to convince us that truth is not truth anymore, that righteousness and living godly is not popular anymore, that right is wrong and wrong is right in today’s world. God help me to hold fast to the truths in His Word and help me not to ALLOW the evil of this world to set the standards by which I live and by which I allow things to come into my mind and heart and into my home. Oh God, give me boldness and courage to take charge of what I accept and allow and what I DO NOT ALLOW.
5. The last DNA thing that God brought to my mind was: DO NOT APOLOGIZE.
Quite frankly, I am sick and tired of the world telling me how I am supposed to raise my family and what I am and am not supposed to do regarding their upbringing. What about what GOD SAID?
Proverbs 22:6 - Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.
Ephesians 6:4 - And, ye fathers, provoke not your children to wrath: but bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.
Proverbs 23:13 - Withhold not correction from the child: for if thou beatest him with the rod, he shall not die.
Proverbs 13:24 - He that spareth his rod hateth his son: but he that loveth him chasteneth him betimes.
Proverbs 29:17 - Correct thy son, and he shall give thee rest; yea, he shall give delight unto thy soul.
Psalms 127:3-5 - Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward.
Proverbs 22:15 - Foolishness is bound in the heart of a child; but the rod of correction shall drive it far from him.
Psalms 127:3 - Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward.
Proverbs 19:18 - Chasten thy son while there is hope, and let not thy soul spare for his crying.
2 Timothy 3:14-17 - But continue thou in the things which thou hast learned and hast been assured of, knowing of whom thou hast learned them;
1 Timothy 5:8 - But if any provide not for his own, and specially for those of his own house, he hath denied the faith, and is worse than an infidel.
Isaiah 54:13 - And all thy children shall be taught of the LORD; and great shall be the peace of thy children.
Proverbs 20:11 - Even a child is known by his doings, whether his work be pure, and whether it be right.
3 John 1:4 - I have no greater joy than to hear that my children walk in truth.
I will NOT apologize for what I do as long as it is in accordance to what my Father says to do.
I am tired of the world saying that I must accept as truth what my Father has said is not. I am appalled that our government says that they will take care of us and supply our every need and that we must change our way of life and our way of thinking. What about what GOD SAID?
Colossians 3:5 - Mortify therefore your members which are upon the earth; fornication, uncleanness, inordinate affection, evil concupiscence, and covetousness, which is idolatry:
Philippians 4:8-9 - Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.
Galatians 5:16-26 - This I say then, Walk in the Spirit, and ye shall not fulfil the lust of the flesh.
Hebrews 13:18 - Pray for us: for we trust we have a good conscience, in all things willing to live honestly.
Psalms 5:12 - For thou, LORD, wilt bless the righteous; with favour wilt thou compass him as with a shield.
Galatians 6:7-8 - Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.
Ephesians 5:8 - For ye were sometimes darkness, but now are ye light in the Lord: walk as children of light:
Proverbs 12: 24 - The hand of the diligent shall bear rule: but the slothful shall be under tribute.
Colossians 3: 17 - And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him.
Proverbs 13: 11 Wealth gotten by vanity shall be diminished:
but he that gathereth by labour shall increase.
“For even when we were with you, this we commanded you, that if any would not work, neither should he eat.”
So what exactly does this all mean? How can five little DNA’s affect us? What do we do with what we know? Well, here are my thoughts.
I don’t like violence.
I don’t like confrontations.
I don’t like confusion.
I don’t like trouble of any kind nor problems of any nature and neither did my forefathers and foremothers. But stand they did and can we do any less? I don’t think so.
We must stand up for what we believe!
We must defend our way of life!
We must be willing to stand and defend “thus saith the Lord God!” We must not apologize for our faith, for our belief in the one true Holy God, for our convictions, and for what our nation has stood for - for over 200 years. What gives me the right to have these thoughts in my mind and heart? GOD’S WORD!!! Read on.
1 Corinthians 16:13
"Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong."
Galatians 5:1
"Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage."
Philippians 1:27
"Only let your conversation be as it becometh the gospel of Christ: that whether I come and see you, or else be absent, I may hear of your affairs, that ye stand fast in one spirit, with one mind striving together for the faith of the gospel."
Ephesians 6:13-17
"Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness; And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace; Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked. And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:"
1 Thessalonians 3:8
"For now we live, if ye stand fast in the Lord."
2 Thessalonians 2:15
"Therefore, brethren, stand fast, and hold the traditions which ye have been taught, whether by word, or our epistle."
Jude 1:3
"Beloved, when I gave all diligence to write unto you of the common salvation, it was needful for me to write unto you, and exhort you that ye should earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the saints."
Well, by now y’all know that my mind doesn’t always run down the road like most folks. It wanders off into far and distant places and I thank God for that. Since He showed me these things, I have vowed within my heart that I will stand fast as He commanded and that I will defend and that I will live by and follow as best I can what He has written in His wonderful Word. That will go against the world, He said it would, but He said He would see me through and I trust Him.
So, that’s my lesson for this week and my question to you and me: Will we be found faithful? I’m counting on it!
Lesson brought to my mind!
Happy Reading !!