A 4-H Ambassador is an authorized representative of the MSU Extension 4-H Youth Development program. An ambassador is a self-motivated, enthusiastic leader who promotes 4-H using the skills, knowledge, and leadership abilities acquired in 4-H with fellow members, area residents, community leaders, elected officials, and other young people.
Being selected as a 4-H Ambassador is an honor that carries great responsibility. Ambassadors serve as emcees, program facilitators, and members of state and county council committees. They are role models who uphold high standards in making the best better in their clubs, communities, country, and world. This summer five Pontotoc county youth were named State 4-H Ambassadors. Those receiving the honor were Belinda James Castleman, Mabry Chamblee, Jayce Grubbs, Amy Priest, and Grace Randle.
BELINDA JAMES CASTLEMAN
Belinda James Castleman is the daughter of James and Belinda Castleman. She is a senior at Pontotoc High School where she is a member of Educators Rising, BETA Club, and the National Honor Society. In 4-H Belinda has participated in the State Shooting Sports Program and is a member of the first place Agronomy Team as the High Point Individual. Belinda was also on the first place Dairy Products Judging, the second place Dairy Bowl Team, and the second place Livestock Bowl Team.
When asked why she would like to be an ambassador, Belinda says, “I am an ambitious hard worker. I have worked hard raising chickens for egg production for ten years and assisted in caring for my great grandfather who has Alzheimer’s. I am determined and never stop until I know I have done everything I can to accomplish my goals.”
MABRY CARSON CHAMBLEE
Mabry Chamblee is the daughter of B.J. and Jane Chamblee. She is a junior at Mississippi State University as a Fine Arts major where she will continue to lead and motivate others as she transitions into Collegiate 4-H. Mabry has been a member of 4-H for over ten years. During 4-H she was elected State Council Parliamentarian, local offices, competed in national 4-H competitions such as Dairy Bowl, Consumer Judging, Wildlife Judging, and first place in the Modeling Squad and Interior Design.
When asked why she would like to be an ambassador, Mabry says, “I am dependable, creative, and enthusiastic. I love meeting others and speaking to groups about the value of 4-H membership. I am proud to have been a part of 4-H and look forward to continuing to promote 4-H at the college level!”
JAYCE FAITH GRUBBS
Jayce Grubbs is the daughter of Amanda Grubbs. She is a student at South Pontotoc High School where she is a member of the BETA Club, Junior Art Society, and has made all A’s and B’s Honor Roll from kindergarten until the present. Jayce is an active member of the Mississippi Santa Gertrudis Association where she served as a princess for 2015 and competed in the Brain Bowl at the National level. She has also competed in state 4-H competitions where she was a member of the second-place Livestock Bowl Team and Livestock Judging Team.
When asked why she would like to be an ambassador, Jayce says, “I am a fast learner and am skilled at time management, communicating, and dedication. I understand the value of time management and clear communication, and I’m great at working with teams to get projects done right. Being a part of 4-H is a great way to work towards my goal of being a veterinarian after completing high school.”
AMY CAROLINE PRIEST
Amy Priest is the daughter of Sandra Priest. She is a student at Tupelo Christian Preparatory School where she is a member of the Varsity Softball Team, Varsity Track Team, State Choir, BETA Club, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and the Prayer Strategy Team. Amy has been a member of 4-H for nine years where she served on the Junior Council as Inspirational/Song Leader and Pontotoc County Leadership Team. She competed in Horticulture and Seed I.D. The Horticulture Team won the state competition and advanced to the National Horticulture Competition in Lincoln, Nebraska.
When asked why she would like to be an ambassador, Amy says, “I have learned valuable lessons, practical skills, and the importance of setting goals in 4-H. Through volunteer experiences, I have learned how valuable and helpful 4-H can be in teaching responsibility with hands-on activities. I look forward to serving in the role of 4-H Ambassador for Mississippi.”
GRACE MCKENZIE RANDLE
Grace Randle is the daughter of James and Leslie Randle. She is a homeschool student with a 3.6 GPA and a member of the yearbook staff. Grace is a volunteer at the Helping Hands Ministry where she helps prepare and serve lunch at the Salvation Army and a volunteer with the Angel Tree Ministry where she shops, sorts, and organizes the food boxes given to families in the community. She has been a member of 4-H for seven years where she has been a member of the Livestock Judging Team, placed first in Nutrition, and named Outstanding 4-H’er. In her livestock project, Grace achieved High Point Star-5 Bull and Grand Champion Brangus Heifer and also placed third in Archery.
When asked why she would like to be an ambassador, Grace says, “I would like to promote and grow 4-H in Mississippi. 4-H has taught me to work hard and to have responsibility from working and feeding my cows daily to practicing archery and competing in various competitions. I have learned to persevere even when things aren’t easy. I would love the opportunity to share my knowledge and experience with others.”
If you would like to meet these outstanding 4-H members and learn more about 4-H, just come by the Pontotoc County Extension office or give me a call: Jane Chamblee, 4-H Agent, 662-489-3910. There is a place for you in 4-H!