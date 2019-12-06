Bake A Birthday Cake For Jesus.
On Christmas Eve, bake a cake to celebrate the birth of Jesus. This helps young children remember that the real reason for Christmas is to celebrate Jesus’ birth.
Shop For A Needy Child.
Choose a tag off the angel tree at the Salvation Army and allow your children to help you shop. Go home and wrap it together. Remind them there are people less fortunate than they are.
Clear Out Your Shelves.
Almost all of us have too much “stuff”—too much food in our pantry and too many clothes in our closets. Now is a good time to cull down the extra and just keep the essentials. Give the rest to the Salvation Army or the Food Pantry.
Give A Gift Of Time.
Volunteer in various ways. Nursing homes are usually glad to have visitors; call the nursing home ahead of time and see if you can bring a treat such as cookies or bread and spend time visiting with the residences. Children will learn that not only is it good to give of themselves through spending time with others who may be lonely, but that family is one of the most important things to be thankful for.
Read Them Stories About Selfless Giving.
Little House on the Prairie has a good story. One Christmas, Laura and Mary received a tin cup to share and a piece of candy, and they were delighted by their gifts. This will keep your children’s minds focused on simple times with family and their blessings.